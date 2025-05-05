Trump Erupts After Republican Guru Rips Him on Fox News
The president can’t handle criticism of his remarks about children’s dolls.
Donald Trump blew his top on Sunday night after being skewered by prominent Republican political strategist Karl Rove on Fox News.
During an appearance on Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy, the former deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush slammed Trump on several areas, including the president’s recent admission that as a result of his tariffs “children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”
“He sounds like Mr. Scrooge, and the ordinary American is like, ‘Wait a minute, I thought you were on my side, I didn’t think you were on the side of saying I need to do with less! You got plenty of money, I gotta make mine stretch as far as I can,” Rove said.
Trump didn’t take kindly to Rove’s feedback.
“I don’t need to have Karl Rove of FoxNews to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
It’s been almost a month since the president announced a 90-day pause on his so-called reciprocal tariffs (while an across-the-board 10 percent tariff remains in effect), and he has yet to announce a single deal. Last week, Trump claimed he’d struck 200 trade deals, but there aren’t even 200 countries in the world.
Rove didn’t just criticize Trump‘s “really problematic” defense of his tariffs. He also criticized Trump for posting a “deeply offensive” AI-generated picture of himself wearing papal clothes and sitting on a throne, and for his attacks on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongly deported to prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration has claimed without evidence that Abrego Garcia was “one of the top MS-13 members.”
“The fact is, is bring him back to the United States, lay out the facts in a court of law, and get it done,” Rove said. “It does no good to let that then go out there for four or five weeks, and eat away at the president’s approval on immigration.”
Rove also hit Trump for outright lying about inflation, and the price of gas, adding, “And there’s a lot of concern about the economy. The President’s ratings on the economy and tariffs are in the 30s. And his overall approval is in the mid to low 40s. That’s not a good place to be a 100 days in.”