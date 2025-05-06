Pete Hegseth Made an Order on Ukraine Trump Knew Nothing About
In the early days of Trump’s term, an order came from Hegseth’s office that sent national security officials scrambling.
Pete Hegseth cancelled military aid flights to Ukraine just a week into Trump’s second term without him even knowing, according to Reuters.
The ignominious defense secretary called off 11 Ukraine-bound planes carrying artillery, shells, and other weapons. Trump was completely unaware that Hegseth had made the call, as the TRANSCOM records simply show a verbal order from “SECDEF”—the secretary of defense—stopping aid flights to Ukraine until February 5.
The order initially sparked mass confusion within the administration, as national security officials in the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department couldn’t figure out who ordered the halt in flights.
This is yet another example of the chaos and lack of cohesion that Hegseth has brought to the Pentagon from day one. But the administration is treating the communication failure like business as usual.
“Negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine War has been a complex and fluid situation. We are not going to detail every conversation among top administration officials throughout the process,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Reuters. “The bottom line is the war is much closer to an end today than it was when President Trump took office.”
The move also aligns with the growing anti-European Union, anti-Ukraine, pro-isolationist views that Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance hold, as evident in their infamous Signalgate group chat messages.
“This is consistent with the administration’s policy to move fast, break things and sort it out later,” said retired Marine and defense expert Mark Cancian. “That is their managing philosophy,”
This is one of multiple reports on the internal disarray at Hegeth’s Defense Department.