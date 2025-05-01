Cognitive Decline? Trump Invents Protest Supporting His War on Harvard

Data published Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated that 663 cases of measles have been confirmed in the state since late January. There have been 396 cases in Gaines County, the epicenter of the outbreak. So far, 87 people have been hospitalized since cases began popping up in the Lone Star State and at least two children have died, officials confirmed. Both children were not vaccinated.

Measles was declared eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, thanks to the vaccine. But researchers have warned that the country is now at a tipping point and could see the return of endemic measles, according to The Guardian.

That’s due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear due to thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories, which, at one point, linked autism to the jab. The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.