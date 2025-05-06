Canada PM Gives Trump Middle Finger on Wild in-Person Statehood Pitch
Donald Trump pitched statehood to the man who was just elected by campaigning on rejecting statehood.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared in the White House Tuesday that Canada would not submit to U.S. ownership. Donald Trump, however, wouldn’t back down.
“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” Carney said. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale ever.”
“Never say never,” Trump said, telling reporters that only time would tell while seated inches away from the Canadian leader. “I had many things that people said were not doable but ended up being doable.”
Carney won Canada’s top leadership post in April in large part due to his staunch position against Trump’s growing threats to annex the country.
In the months leading up to the election, Canada’s Liberal Party was believed to be on its deathbed. But that all changed with Trump’s tariff talk, which radically ramped up anti-American sentiment amongst Canadian voters, alongside Trump’s bizarre and public ambitions to occupy Canada.
Trump has actively aggressed U.S. relations with Canada since his first term. Recent rhetoric about annexing Canada to become the U.S.’s “51st state” has not played well with the Canadian people or its leaders, causing some residents of the country to candidly dub Trump an “asshole.”
Responding to reporters Tuesday, Trump said there was nothing that Carney could say or do to lift his tariffs on Canada. “It’s just the way it is,” Trump said when asked why he wouldn’t budge.
Carney appeared disturbed by the admission, interjecting to respond to several of Trump’s prior points.
“Respectfully, Canadians’ view on this is not going to change, on the 51st state,” Carney said as Trump grimaced beside him. “Secondly, we are the largest client of the United States. In the totality of all the goods, we are the largest state. We have a tremendous auto sector between the two of us.”
“You know, 50 percent of the cars that come from Canada is American, that’s unlike anywhere else in the world,” the prime minister continued, gesturing to the reporter who inquired about tariffs. “This will take some time and some discussions, and that’s why we’re here, to have those discussions, and that’s represented by who’s sitting around the table.”
Trump was quick to respond. “See, the conflict this—and this is very friendly, this is not going to be like ‘we had another little blow up with somebody else,’ that was a much different—this is a very friendly conversation,” he said. “We want to make our own cars, we don’t really want cars from Canada.”
“At some point, it won’t make economic sense for Canada to make those cars,” Trump continued, claiming that the U.S. would make its own steel. “We really don’t want Canadian steel, and we don’t want Canadian aluminium and various other things because we want to be able to do it ourself.”
Trump then continued to lie about the two country’s trade situation, equating Canada’s trade deficits with the United States with “subsidies.” Trade deficits are indicators that America’s neighbors are purchasing more of its goods than they sell in return. In 2023, that differential—or deficit—was nearly $41 billion with Canada, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Shortly afterward, Trump abruptly ended the meeting, refusing to allow Carney another opportunity to respond to the American press.
This story has been updated.