Republican Senator Kills Controversial Trump Nominee’s Chances
Senator Thom Tillis has just dealt a grave blow to Trump’s nominee for the top federal prosecutor in D.C.
Senator Thom Tillis is likely just tanked Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney to the District of Columbia.
Tillis is opposing Trump’s pick, Ed Martin—who has been described as a “far-right election denier” and a “conspiracy theorist”—on the grounds of his legal and political support for January 6 insurrectionists.
“Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining the one area that I think he’s probably right, that there were some people that were over-prosecuted, but there were some [200 to 300 of them] that should have never gotten a pardon,” Tillis told reporters Tuesday, adding that he met Martin the night before.
“If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where Jan. 6 happened, the protest happened, I’d probably support him, but not in this district … ”Whether it’s 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January the sixth.”
Martin did his part to spread misinformation to help Trump on January 6, writing on X: “I’m at the Capitol right now. Abd [sic] I was at the POTUS speech earlier. Rowdy crowd but nothing out of hand. Ignore the #FakeNews.” Now, this is coming back to bite him.
Tillis’s lone “no” vote among Republicans is likely enough to cause Martin’s nomination to die in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The U.S. Attorney to D.C. serves as both the legal representative of the federal government and the local district attorney.