Trump Team Stumbles Trying to Defend How Many Trade Deals He’s Made

“Martha, if there are 180 countries, there are 18 important trading partners—let’s put China to the side because that’s a special negoation—there’s 17 important trading partners, and we have a process in place over the next 90 days to negotiate with them. Some of those are moving along very well, especially with the Asian countries,” Bessent said.

Bessent’s response appears to be an attempt to move the goal posts on closing those deals, with only 17 deals being markedly different from trade adviser Peter Navarro’s prediction that Trump would make 90 trade deals in 90 days. Bessent has desperately tried to pull Trump back from the brink of a trade war, attempting to recast the presiden’ts destructive “America First” trade policy as non-isolationist.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also undercut the president’s claim of 200 trade deals during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.