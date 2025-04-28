Trump Team Stumbles Trying to Defend How Many Trade Deals He’s Made
It sounds like Donald Trump has yet to make a single deal.
Donald Trump’s outlandish claim that he’d struck 200 trade deals was a complete fiction, according to members of his own Cabinet.
During an appearance on ABC News’s This Week Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted the president’s statement that he’d “made 200 deals” during the first 13 days of his 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariff” policy wasn’t referring to actual deals.
“Is there actually any deal at this point?” asked host Martha Raddatz.
“I believe that he is referring to subdeals within the negotiations we’re doing,” Bessent said.
“But those aren’t actual deals,” Raddatz noted.
“Martha, if there are 180 countries, there are 18 important trading partners—let’s put China to the side because that’s a special negoation—there’s 17 important trading partners, and we have a process in place over the next 90 days to negotiate with them. Some of those are moving along very well, especially with the Asian countries,” Bessent said.
Bessent’s response appears to be an attempt to move the goal posts on closing those deals, with only 17 deals being markedly different from trade adviser Peter Navarro’s prediction that Trump would make 90 trade deals in 90 days. Bessent has desperately tried to pull Trump back from the brink of a trade war, attempting to recast the presiden’ts destructive “America First” trade policy as non-isolationist.
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also undercut the president’s claim of 200 trade deals during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.
“We have 100 countries that are knocking on the door,” Rollins said. “I believe, I’m not in the room, I’m not negotiating the trade deals, but my understanding is we should have several this week that are coming forward that are very, very close.”
During a sweeping interview with Time magazine to mark his first 100 days in office, Trump said he would announce the supposed 200 trade deals in the “next three to four weeks,” but he seemed confused about whether the deals were actually done.