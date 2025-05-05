MTG Warns Republicans Will Suffer Crushing Election Loss at This Rate
“It’s the Republicans that are the problem,” said GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that Republicans in Congress are on track to lose the midterms—because they’re not adhering strictly enough to the MAGA agenda.
The Jewish space lasers conspiracy theorist told Steve Bannon Monday that she would advise Donald Trump to “stick with the agenda and ignore the people here in Washington that are trying to get you to do something different.”
“Here’s the issue. We’re not going to get it done in two years,” Greene said on the former Trump adviser’s podcast, War Room, referring to Trump’s agenda.
“It’s the Republicans that are the problem, Steve,” she said.
“Stick to the program! Deliver the campaign promises we made!” Greene continued, “and understand that the way to win the midterms is by the House and the Senate delivering the campaign promises because Trump’s not on that, he’s not on the ballot in 2026.”
Bannon, in turn, lamented that conservatives in both chambers weren’t completely on board with Trump’s plan.
“The Hill newspapers will say that Republicans are on board but you’re up there,” Bannon said, gesturing toward Greene. “But you’re up there, you know they’re not on board.”
And Greene agreed, blaming her party’s draining popularity on vaccine conspiracies and tip taxes.
“I’m telling you. If you ignore the parents that are furious over Covid vaccines being on their childhood vaccine schedule, you’re gonna lose the midterms,” Greene argued. “If you ignore the campaign promises of no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security, you’re going to lose the midterms.”
“If you ignore the executive orders, the American people are like, yes, applauding for every single day, we’re going to lose the midterms,” she said.
Greene further explained that, from her perspective, Republicans will have little to campaign on other than preventing another Trump impeachment by a potentially Democrat-controlled Congress.
“If we’re campaigning in 2026 on, you have to vote for Republicans because the Democrats are going to impeach Trump, the American people are gonna go, we don’t care, we’ve seen that TV show before,” she said.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, has been turned off by the Trump administration’s aggressive proposals for gutting Medicaid, rollercoaster tariff announcements that have whipped the economy and shoved the U.S. closer to a recession, and unsuccessful talks to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Last week, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a six percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.