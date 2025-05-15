Trump Has Bizarre Excuse for Why Putin Isn’t at Ukraine Peace Talks
Donald Trump seems to think he’s the reason for Vladimir Putin’s absence.
The U.S. president is still caught in an awkward political dance with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The world leaders engaged in a strange “will they, won’t they” on Wednesday, apparently goading one another to show up to a face-to-face meeting in Istanbul to discuss peace in Ukraine. The meeting was supposed to be the first between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the war that began in 2022.
But the encounter was further complicated by comments from Zelenskiy that he would only appear if Putin guaranteed his presence.
Trump’s explanation for Putin’s behavior, however, was nothing short of bizarre. At a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Trump said that he was not “disappointed” that the meeting fell apart.
“I actually said, why would he go if I’m not going?” Trump told a reporter about Putin. “Because I wasn’t going to go. I wasn’t planning to go. I would go, but I wasn’t planning to go.
“And I said, I don’t think he’s going to go if I don’t go. And that’s turned out to be right. But we have people there. Marco, as you know, is doing a fantastic job,” Trump said, referring to Marco Rubio, who is currently serving as both secretary of state and acting national security adviser.
“But I didn’t think it was possible for Putin to go if I’m not there,” Trump added.
Efforts to coordinate peace talks between the two warring nations have stalled in recent weeks.
Rising frustration over the ongoing conflict—and Putin and Zelenskiy’s deep hatred for one another—has flustered Trump.
By late April, the president had resorted to begging Putin to stop the violence. At a White House press conference that same day, Trump claimed that Russia had offered major concessions in a possible peace deal. Those “concessions,” however, practically rewarded Russia for sparking the conflict and amounted to “stopping taking” the entirety of Ukraine.
Senior officials in the Trump administration—including the president himself—have verbally recognized Crimea as a part of Russia, a remarkable reversal of long-standing U.S. policy that made Kremlin propagandists on state-sponsored television laugh at the downfall of American power.
Trump has since tried to backtrack his initial promises over the war. In a 100-day retrospective with Time magazine, Trump claimed that his pledge to end the war “on day one” was little more than a joke.