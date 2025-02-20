Sepsis Rates Have Skyrocketed Since This Red State Banned Abortion

Sepsis is one of the leading causes of death in hospitals. For those who survive, it can lead to permanent kidney failure, brain damage, and blood clotting. In order to avoid the risk of sepsis, the standard procedure for miscarrying patients in the second trimester is to evacuate the uterus. A patient’s risk of infection and eventual sepsis climbs with every hour after their water breaks, or their cervix opens, reported ProPublica.

The risk of sepsis was even greater for patients whose fetus may have still had a heartbeat when they arrived at the hospital, according to the investigative nonprofit. At least two people have died from sepsis since the ban. Both had miscarried but died due to politically caused medical delays in inducing what would have been considered an abortion. Their deaths prompted a coalition of 111 Texas OB-GYN’s to plead with state lawmakers to allow them to provide lifesaving care for pregnant patients on the verge of death.

Under Texas law, medical professionals who provide abortions could face sentences of up to 99 years.