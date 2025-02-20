Sepsis Rates Have Skyrocketed Since This Red State Banned Abortion
More women are being forced to endure life-threatening conditions just to get treatment.
Texas lawmakers instituted a sweeping six-week abortion ban in 2021, using the threat of criminal conviction to sway providers against offering the medical procedure. The law offered a controversial $10,000 cash incentive for citizens to report medical practitioners in defiance of the ban, and left little room for emergency scenarios in which the pregnancy threatened the life of the person carrying the fetus.
But the result of the ban has only proved to make pregnancy dramatically more dangerous in Texas, according to a report published Thursday by ProPublica, which found that the rate of sepsis—the body’s extreme response to an infection—skyrocketed by 50 percent after the law went into effect for women who were hospitalized after losing their pregnancies during the second trimester.
Sepsis is one of the leading causes of death in hospitals. For those who survive, it can lead to permanent kidney failure, brain damage, and blood clotting. In order to avoid the risk of sepsis, the standard procedure for miscarrying patients in the second trimester is to evacuate the uterus. A patient’s risk of infection and eventual sepsis climbs with every hour after their water breaks, or their cervix opens, reported ProPublica.
The risk of sepsis was even greater for patients whose fetus may have still had a heartbeat when they arrived at the hospital, according to the investigative nonprofit. At least two people have died from sepsis since the ban. Both had miscarried but died due to politically caused medical delays in inducing what would have been considered an abortion. Their deaths prompted a coalition of 111 Texas OB-GYN’s to plead with state lawmakers to allow them to provide lifesaving care for pregnant patients on the verge of death.
Under Texas law, medical professionals who provide abortions could face sentences of up to 99 years.
Federal agencies and state-appointed review panels have yet to analyze the consequences of abortion bans on mortality rates for pregnant people, making ProPublica’s analysis the first of its kind.
In 2021, 67 patients who lost their pregnancy in the second trimester were diagnosed with sepsis, according to Texas hospitals’ discharge data obtained by the publication. But by 2023, that number had climbed to 99. ProPublica also noted that its analysis was on the conservative side and likely missed some sepsis cases. Patients whose fetus was still found to have a heartbeat were much more likely to develop sepsis.
“What this says to me is that once a fetal death is diagnosed, doctors can appropriately take care of someone to prevent sepsis, but if the fetus still has a heartbeat, then they aren’t able to act and the risk for maternal sepsis goes way up,” Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UW Medicine and an expert in pregnancy complications, told ProPublica. “This is needlessly putting a woman’s life in danger.”
Texas’s draconian abortion restrictions do provide an emergency abortion clause for life-threatening situations, but accessing the loophole isn’t cut and dry—even for some women who appear to overtly qualify for it.
In May, the Texas Supreme Court unanimously rejected a challenge to the state’s abortion laws, overturning a lower court’s decision that would have allowed women in Texas to actually access abortions granted within the confines of the state’s ban. The Center for Reproductive Rights, which brought the suit in 2023, argued that while the state’s laws technically left room for abortions in urgent circumstances, they were also so vague that they practically restricted all medical practitioners from actually considering the procedure as an option. Specifically, people could undergo abortions during complicated pregnancies so long as their doctor made a “good faith judgment” that it was medically necessary.
Some women in the state, such as Kate Cox, have been forced to flee for care after failing to legally obtain access to abortions under the state’s emergency clause.
Still, despite the legal confusion, Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t believe the law needs clarification.
“There have been hundreds of abortions that have been provided under this law, so there are plenty of doctors and plenty of mothers that have been able to get an abortion that saved their lives and protect their health and safety,” Abbott told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday, adding that his intention when the law was signed was to protect the lives of mothers. “So I know as the law as it currently exists can work if it is properly applied.”
By and large, most Americans support abortion access. In a 2023 Gallup poll, just 12 percent of surveyed Americans said that abortion should be illegal in all circumstances. Meanwhile, 69 percent believe that it should be legal in the first trimester of pregnancy.