Qatar Is Excited to Dump That Private Jet on Trump (It’s a Disaster)

“You need somebody to lose, but nobody is going to lose in this case. You’re going to have individual by individual by individual, and all those individuals are going to win, and the ones who can’t afford to go to court, they’re the ones who are going to lose,” Kagan said. “This is not a hypothetical. This is happening out there, right? Every court has ruled against you.”

Birthright citizenship is baked into the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born or naturalized on U.S. soil. Donald Trump attempted to end the constitutionally enshrined right, mere hours after he was sworn in, by claiming that children born to immigrants on temporary visas or who are in the country illegally should not be entitled to birthright status. Trump’s unconstitutional order has since been blocked by multiple judges in multiple court circuits.

The Justice Department’s case is an effort by the administration to curb their lower court rulings, hoping to stymy their losses on birthright cases by winning a ruling that judges can only block orders related specifically to the people or areas involved.