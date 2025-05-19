Trump’s Qatar Private Jet Is Now Somehow Biden’s Fault
Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary managed to rope Joe Biden into a wild new theory.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s new strategy for defusing Donald Trump’s Qatari jet controversy is an oldy, but a classic: Blame Joe Biden.
During an appearance on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday, Bessent tried to explain why it would be appropriate for Trump to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qatari royal family to replace Air Force One—a move that has raised deep concerns about foreign corruption from across the political spectrum.
“Well, it’s not the president accepting it, it’d be the United States government,” Bessent said. “And Senator [Markwayne] Mullin said this weekend that talks had actually begun under the Biden administration.”
“I think this is an offramp for many in the media not to acknowledge what an incredible trip this was,” Bessent added, touting the trillions in foreign investments the president had secured during his multi-day tour of the Middle East last week.
Last week, Mullin claimed that the “conversation” about accepting a luxury plane “started with Qatar with Biden a year ago.”
“What no one is talking about is [that] this same 747 has been in negotiations for a year,” Mullin said on CNN Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Republican told Fox News that Mullin had been privy to a recent conversation with the Qataris, and had gleaned information about the Biden administration’s reported involvement in plane talks. The Trump administration hasn’t confirmed this surprising claim, and neither has Biden’s team.
Meanwhile, Trump has been quick to try to defend himself, but not so quick to play offense.
Bessent’s assertion that the luxury plane would be a gift to the U.S. government and not Trump himself doesn’t hold much water either, considering that Trump will be the only president who uses the new Air Force One before it will be moved to his presidential library foundation in 2029, where it may be available for him to use as a private citizen.