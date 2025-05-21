South African President Apologizes for Not Gifting Trump a Private Jet
We’re at the stage of fascism where other world leaders apologize for not bribing Trump.
Amidst one of Donald Trump’s most obvious corruption scandals, foreign leaders are now apologizing to the American president for not providing him with a multi-million dollar bribe.
“I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told Trump with a chuckle in a press conference Wednesday.
“I wish you did, I’d take it,” Trump responded without cracking a smile. “If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane I would take it.”
“OK,” Ramaphosa said, likely surprised by the president’s seemingly serious response.
The two leaders met in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon to discuss Trump’s recent unbacked claims that South Africa is experiencing a “white genocide.” Throughout the contentious meeting, Trump relentlessly argued that white South Africans are being killed at record-rates, and even made him sit through an uncomfortably long video explaining the supposed mass murder of white Afrikaner farmers.
The press conference fell on the same day the Department of Defense announced it has officially accepted the $400 million jumbo jet as a gift from Qatar, which will be outfitted for Trump’s use in replacement of Air Force One.
“The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” Sean Parnel, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, said Wednesday. “The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States.”
The “gift” has been heavily scrutinized by lawmakers on both sides for its blatant corruption.
Trump said last week the Boeing 747 would go directly to his personal library once he leaves office, a clear violation of a 1966 law preventing presidents from keeping personal gifts worth more than $480.
Ramaphosa’s apology— joke or not—is a terrifying indication that accepting bribes from foreign leaders could soon become the norm, or even the expectation, for the Trump administration going forward.