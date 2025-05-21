Trump Org Breaks Ground on $1.5 Billion Resort in Tariffed Country
Is it just a coincidence that Trump Organization is opening a new resort in a country begging for a break in tariffs? You decide.
Eric Trump on Wednesday broke ground on a $1.5 billion golf course in Vietnam. The deal will “focus on developing 5-star hotels, championship-style golf courses, and luxurious residential estates and unparalleled amenities” near Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, according to a statement in October.
Eric Trump will also meet with Vietnamese officials on Thursday to discuss plans for a skyscraper in the southern business district.
“Vietnam has tremendous potential for luxurious hospitality and entertainment,” said Trump, who serves as senior vice president of his father’s Trump Organization. “We are incredibly excited to enter this dynamic market.”
This news comes as Vietnam is in the midst of an attempt to avoid Trump’s 46 percent retaliatory tariffs on the country. Vietnam has made multiple concessions to the White House already, including a deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink and a pledge to crack down on counterfeit goods. President Trump also just made a massive arms deal with Saudi Arabia and accepted a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar.