Republican Congressman Roasted After Saying Straws Are for Women
Fellas, is it gay to use a straw?
In a strange appeal to a right-wing conception of masculinity, Representative Tim Burchett proclaimed that he does not drink any liquid out of straws, because he is a masculine man and straws are for feminine women.
“[Jesse] Watters says men should not drink out of straws in public, or at all,” a Fox News host told Burchett on Thursday, asking what the Republican representative thought.
“I don’t drink out of a straw brother, that’s what the women in my house do,” Burchett responded.
Burchett was swiftly ridiculed online.
“Fellas, is it gay to drink out of a straw?” New York Representative Robert Garcia quipped. “Fox News always asking the tough questions.”
“What is it about these MAGA conservatives that they have to prove how manly they are all the time?” said one X use.
“Imagine your country’s on fire and Fox News is debating the gender politics of straws. Grown men on primetime TV clutching pearls over plastic tubes,” wrote another. “If masculinity is this fragile, maybe let it melt with the ice in their sad little cups.” Some simply posted uncaptioned pictures of President Trump and Burchett himself using straws.
This asinine idea that using a straw is unbecoming of a “real man” seemed to gain steam on the internet around 2015, when Esquire’s Jill Krasney and others proclaimed that “no self-respecting man consumes his libation with a straw.” But the trend was popularized by Fox News host Jesse Watters and his “rules for men.”
“I have rules for men, they’re just funny. They’re not that serious,” Watters said in March. “You don’t eat soup in public, you don’t cross your legs, and you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”
In 2023, Watters chided then-President Joe Biden for using a straw too.
“You know I recommend all men refrain from using straws. It’s unbecoming,” he said. “The way a man’s lips purse, the size of the straw is just too dainty, the way your fingers clasp on it.... No, come on. Straws are for women and little kids.”
Regardless of how serious Watters claims to be about his rules for men, there are quite a few poor souls out there pushing the same idea.
“Beloved, if you were unfortunate enough to be born to a single mother who didn’t teach you anything and ran your dad off then you probably don’t know this: men do not drink from straws,” said the massively popular right-wing content creator Wranglerstar in a video titled “Everything is Falling Apart.”
This incredibly stupid talking point had been previously relegated to Watters and his right-wing acolytes in the depths of YouTube and TikTok. Now, it’s getting airtime in the halls of Congress.