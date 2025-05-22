Karoline Leavitt Spirals When Asked About Trump’s White Genocide Video

“The fact of the matter is the Palestinian cause is an evil one,” Fine said. “We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here. There is something deeply, deeply wrong with this culture, and it needs to be defeated.”

In response to the horrific killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington, a Republican Congressman went on Fox News and suggested Gaza be “nuked" like Hiroshima and Nagasaki. pic.twitter.com/8S9XLcBV7j — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) May 22, 2025

The bigoted answer from the freshman lawmaker is only the latest example of his prejudice toward Palestinians and Muslims. Last year, when Fine was running for a vacant Florida congressional seat, he threatened Muslim Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar by warning them on X that the “Hebrew Hammer” was coming and telling them to “consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway.”

Fine has remarked in the past that “we have a Muslim problem in America” and that “while many Muslims are not terrorists, they are the radicals, not the mainstream.” At a minimum, Fine should be censured for his remarks, as Tlaib was censured for much less by House Republicans. But Fine’s GOP colleagues have engaged in similar bigotry against Palestinians, and several others have also called for nuking Gaza. Fine is unlikely to get even the slightest rebuke from any Republican leader, let alone President Trump, who endorsed him last year.

