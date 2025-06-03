Trump Education Secretary Gets Embarrassing Math Lesson in Hearing
Linda McMahon doesn’t seem to understand that 1 x 10 = 10.
The U.S. secretary of education is having issues with basic math.
Linda McMahon testified on Trump’s 2026 budget before the Senate on Tuesday. While discussing spending on federal grants programs for disadvantaged students—TRIO and the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP—she made a massive math error.
“We spend $1.58 billion a year on TRIO?” Republican Senator John Kennedy asked McMahon.
“Yes,” she replied.
“That’s one thousand, five hundred and eighty million dollars a year? Is my math right?” Kennedy said, spelling out $1.58 billion.
“I think that’s right, sir.”
“And how long have we been spending one thousand five hundred and eighty million a year on this program?” he asked.
“I’m not sure the total length and time of the program.”
“More than 10 years?”
“Yes.”
“So that’s over a trillion dollars that we’ve spent on this program.… We give this money, as I appreciate it, to colleges and universities to encourage poor kids to go to college,” Kennedy said, before going on to insinuate that the colleges were stealing this grant money from the government for their own purposes.
Democratic Senator John Reed jumped in to check the math, as both Kennedy and the education secretary were way off.
“I’m not a great mathematician, but I think you were talking about a trillion dollars? I believe $1.5 billion times 10 is $15 billion, and that’s a little bit off from a trillion dollars,” Reed stated, referring to Kennedy and McMahon’s claim.
“I think the budget cuts $1.2 billion,” McMahon responded.
“Well that would be $12 billion, not a trillion dollars,” said Reed, calmly holding McMahon and Kennedy’s hands through what amounted to a third-grade math lesson.
“OK,” McMahon said stiffly.
The hearing was a mess in other ways, as well. McMahon also refused to clarify to Senator Tammy Baldwin whether or not she would distribute congressionally appropriated funds for after-school programs.
“What we have done in putting forward our operating plan, the first operating plan to show where we’re making allocations, and then followed up with the second operating plan—”
“This isn’t a nuanced question,” Baldwin interrupted. “Congress passed a law appropriating this funding. You said in your confirmation hearing you would spend funding Congress appropriated. If the answer isn’t simply ‘yes,’ based on all the evidence before us, that leads me to believe that you are planning to withhold funding and short-change schools, students, and families across America.”