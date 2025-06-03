Democrats Are Giving Out Free Tacos to Make Fun of Trump
The Democratic National Committee is seizing on the humiliating new slogan mocking Trump.
The Democratic National Committee will be distributing free tacos on Tuesday in reference to the new TACO slogan inspired by Donald Trump: “Trump Always Chickens Out.”
The DNC has commissioned a taco truck that will be parked outside the Republican National Committee’s D.C. headquarters from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The address for those who want free tacos is 310 First Street SE, Washington, D.C.
The truck will also come with a graphic of Trump in a chicken suit and the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan.
“With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement to Axios.
Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined the term TACO last month to describe Trump’s tendency to announce massive tariffs before suddenly changing his mind, as he has done over and over again. The term has become common among Wall Street traders trying to predict the market.
When asked by reporters about the term last week, Trump clearly had never heard of the nickname before. Once a reporter explained it to him, he lashed out. “Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question. To me that’s the nastiest question,” he said.
It would certainly be nice if the Democrats had a plan to fight fascism beyond distributing free tacos. On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries struggled to come up with an answer when he was asked how Democrats will respond to ICE agents handcuffing an aide to Representative Jerry Nadler inside his office—what seems to be part of a disturbing trend of the Trump administration targeting Democratic lawmakers.