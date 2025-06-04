Trump Officials Blocked Key Portion of Report Exposing Rising Deficit

This is a quarterly report from the Agriculture Department that farm organizations, traders, and elected officials have relied on for years for information on the status of U.S. import and export markets. Now, the Trump administration is openly threatening government transparency because the report doesn’t fit the narrative of Trump’s tariffs somehow being a positive for our domestic production capabilities. A trade deficit clearly shows that we’re buying more than we’re selling on agricultural goods, and Trump blocking that information from the report, at least in part, proves he knows exactly how bad it is.

“The report was hung up in internal clearance process and was not finalized in time for its typical deadline,” said USDA spokesperson Alec Varsamis. “Given this report is not statutory as with many other reports USDA does, the Department is undergoing a review of all of its non-statutory reports, including this one, to determine next steps.”

It is unknown whether the full and unredacted analysis of the report will ever be released.