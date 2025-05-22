Only Two Republicans Were Brave Enough to Vote Against Medicaid Cuts

The bill will include even more funding for the military and more funding for Trump’s border crackdown, while slashing crucial programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and also repealing clean energy credits put in place by the Biden administration. Up to 15 million Americans will be uninsured by 2034 due to the bill’s cuts, and 7.6 million will be at risk of losing Medicaid, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.



“What we’re going to do here this morning is truly historic, and it will make all the difference in the daily lives of hard working Americans.…To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again, and it’s been a long time coming,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a floor speech prior to the vote.

Democrats are accusing the GOP of pushing the anti-working class bill “under the cover of darkness.”