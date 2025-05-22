Only Two Republicans Were Brave Enough to Vote Against Medicaid Cuts
House Republicans just passed their disastrous tax bill.
House Republicans passed Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill by just one vote early Thursday morning.
After hours of deliberation, the bill passed 215–214, an incredibly slim margin that highlights the lack of political cohesion within the GOP. Two Republican representatives—Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio—voted with the Democrats.
The bill will include even more funding for the military and more funding for Trump’s border crackdown, while slashing crucial programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and also repealing clean energy credits put in place by the Biden administration. Up to 15 million Americans will be uninsured by 2034 due to the bill’s cuts, and 7.6 million will be at risk of losing Medicaid, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.
“What we’re going to do here this morning is truly historic, and it will make all the difference in the daily lives of hard working Americans.…To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again, and it’s been a long time coming,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a floor speech prior to the vote.
Democrats are accusing the GOP of pushing the anti-working class bill “under the cover of darkness.”
“Here’s what it will mean for the American people,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said prior to the vote. “Children will get hurt. Women will get hurt. Older Americans who rely on Medicaid for nursing home care and for home care will get hurt. People with disabilities who rely on Medicaid to survive, will get hurt. Hospitals in your districts will close. Nursing homes will shut down. And people will die.”
