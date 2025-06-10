LAPD Slams Trump’s Decision to Send Marines to City to Crush Protests
The Los Angeles Police Department does not want the Marines in the city.
The president’s “law and order” agenda isn’t popular with the people tasked with enforcing it.
The Los Angeles Police Department torched Donald Trump, revealing to the public that they not only had failed to be notified of the administration’s decision to issue 700 Marines to quell the city’s anti-ICE protests, but also that they believe Washington’s involvement will unnecessarily complicate the situation.
“The LAPD has not received any formal notification that the Marines will be arriving in Los Angeles,” wrote LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell in a news release Monday. “However, the possible arrival of federal military forces in Los Angeles absent clear coordination presents a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city.”
“The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively,” McDonnell continued. “That said, our top priority is the safety of both the public and the officers on the ground. We are urging open and continuous lines of communication between all agencies to prevent confusion, avoid escalation, and ensure a coordinated, lawful, and orderly response during this critical time.”
Police unions across the country comprised a massive coalition responsible for sending Trump back to the White House. Cops were some of his biggest cheerleaders during the past three election cycles, frothing at his promises to always “back the blue.”
Thousands of locals flooded the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend in a stunning visual protest of the president’s agenda. Protesters blocked off a major freeway, trashed Waymos (self-driving cars), and organized outside of City Hall and the Metropolitan Detention Center. In reaction, law enforcement officials shot rubber bullets and fired tear gas and flash bangs into crowds of civilians. The FBI added protesters suspected of throwing rocks at police cars to their Most Wanted list, and ominously threatened to intervene in the anti-Trump display without guidance from California or the White House.
California sued the federal government Monday to roll back Trump’s deployment of 4,100 National Guard members that state authorities said had not been authorized or requested to handle the protests. In a press conference announcing the lawsuit Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta told reporters that Trump had “trampled” California’s sovereignty.