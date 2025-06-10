World Bank: Trump’s Trade War Could Destroy the Global Economy

The report did not name President Trump explicitly, but made it clear that his unprecedented tariffs—a 10 percent tax on imports from the entire world—were the direct cause of the drop in global and domestic economic growth.

“The rise in trade barriers, heightened uncertainty, and the spike in financial market volatility are set to weigh on private consumption, international trade, and investment,” the report stated. “As a result, U.S. growth is expected to decelerate sharply in 2025, to 1.4 percent.” Additionally, global output is expected to slip by 0.5 percent.

The report’s future outlook is also not encouraging.