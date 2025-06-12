Hegseth Refuses to Admit Courts Can Stop Him in Alarming Testimony

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth won’t say that a judge can order him to stop using federal forces for immigration enforcement.

A federal judge was set to hold a hearing Thursday after the court denied California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the Trump administration from using Marines and the federalized National Guard to “enforce immigration laws and other civil laws on the streets of our cities.”

While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee Thursday, Hegseth was asked point blank by Representative Ro Khanna whether he would abide by a potential federal district court ruling ordering him to end the use of federal forces in Los Angeles.

“Well, this is a pending—this is a pending situation,” Hegseth replied.

“Sure. Will you agree, though—it’s not my legal view, it’s not your legal view that makes the decision in America. It’s the federal judiciary,” Khanna continued. The California Democrat then repeated his question but still got no answer.

“What I will tell you is my job, right now, is to ensure that the troops we have in Los Angeles are capable of supporting law enforcement,” Hegseth said. “And we know that we’ve got the constitutional and statutory authority to do that.”