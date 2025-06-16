Trump Manages to Make Israel’s War on Iran All About Himself

Donald Trump wants credit for being at the center of several geopolitical conflicts.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday, the president told his followers that he had been the singular solution for calming tensions between Pakistan and India, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and now, Israel and Iran—and he wants the “people to understand” that any peace was because of his “intervention.”

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” Trump wrote.

“Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!),” he continued. “Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”

“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand,” Trump said, before dropping an unsavory twist on his nationalistic campaign tagline: “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”