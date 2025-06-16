Trump Manages to Make Israel’s War on Iran All About Himself
Donald Trump whined that he doesn’t get enough credit for his supposed peacemaking skills.
Donald Trump wants credit for being at the center of several geopolitical conflicts.
In a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday, the president told his followers that he had been the singular solution for calming tensions between Pakistan and India, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and now, Israel and Iran—and he wants the “people to understand” that any peace was because of his “intervention.”
“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” Trump wrote.
“Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!),” he continued. “Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”
“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand,” Trump said, before dropping an unsavory twist on his nationalistic campaign tagline: “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”
Israel and Iran traded missiles for the third straight day Sunday in an escalating conflict that has so far killed 224 people in Iran and 14 people in Israel. Some of the Iranian casualties were military targets: two regional sources told Reuters that 20 senior commanders had been killed, as well as six of the country’s top nuclear scientists.
But watching the U.S. president beg for recognition as a supposed peacemaker is a far cry from where he stood on the Israel-Iran conflict just last week.
In a phone call with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl Friday morning, Trump referred to the attacks as “excellent,” remarking that Iran “got hit hard, very hard,” and that there was “a lot more” to come.
Israel’s attack, per Trump, was months in the making.
“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come—And they know how to use it,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday, promising that if Iran refused to come up with a nuclear deal, then there would be “nothing left.”
Despite public opposition, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the original Iran nuclear deal in 2018. That arrangement, signed by several world powers, restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Countries and organizations around the world lamented the U.S.’s withdrawal, while conservatives and Israel celebrated it.
In the aftermath of the withdrawal, political analysts pointed to three possible reasons for the massive policy reversal: that Trump was attempting to shed the legacy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama; that Trump was cozying up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; and/or that he had been influenced by a widening cast of yes-men in the White House.