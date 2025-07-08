Someone Is Using AI to Impersonate Marco Rubio

Someone was using AI to impersonate the secretary of state.

A State Department cable obtained by The Washington Post detailed that an individual, yet to be publicly identified, was using AI to send voicemails and write text and Signal chats in the tone and manner of Marco Rubio. They named themselves “Marco.Rubio@state.gov” on Signal.

The cable, dated July 3, said that this person “contacted at least five non-Department individuals, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a U.S. member of Congress” for about two weeks. The State Department declined to reveal whether any of the officials messaged by the impersonator had actually been duped.

The administration has had issues with AI-based espionage attempts before. In May, the FBI announced that there was an “ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign” against the Trump administration, using AI. And their issues with—and fondness for—the Signal app are now infamous.

“You just need 15 to 20 seconds of audio of the person, which is easy in Marco Rubio’s case. You upload it to any number of services, click a button that says ‘I have permission to use this person’s voice,’ and then you type what you want him to say,” Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at the University of California at Berkeley, told the Post. “Leaving voicemails is particularly effective because it’s not interactive.”