Tucker Carlson Has Unhinged Conspiracy About Trump’s Epstein Report

Tucker Carlson has his own rationale for the Trump administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files.

Speaking with journalist Saagar Enjeti on Tuesday, Carlson offered several reasons why he believed Attorney General Pam Bondi was “covering up” the high-profile sex abuse case.

“It is salacious.... People have followed it for years, the president promised to reveal the truth about this. Pam Bondi ... went on television [and] said, ‘We have the truth and we’re gonna give it to you,’” Carlson said. “I think this is kind of, I think, this is a big deal. It’s a really big deal.”

Against the expertise of individuals who had worked on the case for decades, Bondi suggested in January that Jeffrey Epstein had maintained a “client list,” supercharging ideas and theories about which high-powered individuals could have been involved in the pedophilic sex trafficker’s crimes.

But the administration’s language changed abruptly on Monday, when the Justice Department posted a memo confirming that no such “incriminating client list” existed, undercutting Bondi’s language. Far-right influencers who had immersed themselves into the details of the case refused to believe that Bondi had misstepped—instead, they interpreted the sudden reversal as an administration cover-up.

“So there are really only two potential explanations that I can think of; maybe you’ve got another,” Carlson told Enjeti. “The first is that [Donald] Trump is involved, that Trump is on the list—they’ve got [a] tape of Trump doing something awful.”