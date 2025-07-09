Tucker Carlson Has Unhinged Conspiracy About Trump’s Epstein Report
Tucker Carlson accused Pam Bondi of “covering up” the Epstein client list.
Tucker Carlson has his own rationale for the Trump administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files.
Speaking with journalist Saagar Enjeti on Tuesday, Carlson offered several reasons why he believed Attorney General Pam Bondi was “covering up” the high-profile sex abuse case.
“It is salacious.... People have followed it for years, the president promised to reveal the truth about this. Pam Bondi ... went on television [and] said, ‘We have the truth and we’re gonna give it to you,’” Carlson said. “I think this is kind of, I think, this is a big deal. It’s a really big deal.”
Against the expertise of individuals who had worked on the case for decades, Bondi suggested in January that Jeffrey Epstein had maintained a “client list,” supercharging ideas and theories about which high-powered individuals could have been involved in the pedophilic sex trafficker’s crimes.
But the administration’s language changed abruptly on Monday, when the Justice Department posted a memo confirming that no such “incriminating client list” existed, undercutting Bondi’s language. Far-right influencers who had immersed themselves into the details of the case refused to believe that Bondi had misstepped—instead, they interpreted the sudden reversal as an administration cover-up.
“So there are really only two potential explanations that I can think of; maybe you’ve got another,” Carlson told Enjeti. “The first is that [Donald] Trump is involved, that Trump is on the list—they’ve got [a] tape of Trump doing something awful.”
Carlson isn’t the first high-profile conservative to posit that Trump is the real reason behind the delayed release of the documents. Last month, Elon Musk accused Trump of being mentioned by name in the Epstein files, claiming that Trump’s alleged attachment to the glitterati socialite was the real reason why the details of the case had not yet been made public.
For years, the two men circulated in the same circles. But in a 2017 interview with author Michael Wolff, Epstein claimed a specific attachment to Trump, describing himself as Trump’s “closest friend,” and said that the first time the real estate mogul slept with his now-wife Melania was aboard the private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” used by Epstein to ferry people to and from his private island.
But Carlson preferred a theory in which the president evaded blame. Instead, Carlson pointed the finger at the intelligence community, claiming that U.S. and Israeli intel services were “being protected” by the alleged cover-up.
Trump has recently changed his tune about releasing the Epstein files. The MAGA leader used the documents as a routine talking point on the campaign trail, promising to unearth their details if the public sent him back to the White House. But recently Trump has lost his gusto: On Tuesday, the president said it was “unbelievable” that Americans were still talking about Epstein, urging the public to move on.
That alone has turned some of the president’s most ardent and fanatical supporters against him, including Laura Loomer and Alex Jones. Conservative comedian Roseanne Barr—who twice supported Trump’s political ambitions—asked the president via social media if there is “a time to not care about child sex trafficking.”
“Read the damn room,” she posted on X.