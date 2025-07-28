Trump Says Murdoch Should Be Deposed ASAP Because He’s So Freaking Old

President Trump wants to immediately depose media tycoon Rupert Murdoch regarding his $10 billion libel lawsuit over The Wall Street Journal’s article about his questionable birthday letter to the late serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s lawyers essentially argued that they needed Murdoch, who is 94 years old, in court ASAP because he could keel over and die at any second.

“[Murdoch] has suffered, but thankfully overcome, multiple health issues throughout his life,” they wrote to a federal judge on Monday, putting it a bit more politely. “President Trump is requesting only to conduct Murdoch’s deposition and have him produce documents associated only with his involvement in, and any discussions related to, the decision to publish the article.” They also referenced Murdoch’s various health episodes, such as fainting in London in 2023, a broken back, pneumonia, and a torn achilles tendon. They requested that Murdoch be deposed within the next 15 days.