Boebert Makes Unhinged Comparison Between D.C. Takeover and January 6
The Colorado representative’s comments really didn’t land.
Hard-core MAGA representative Lauren Boebert is trying to conflate the conditions that preceded Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., with those of the January 6 insurrection.
Boebert went on a strange tangent at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, comparing the two events in an attempted “gotcha” of liberals who disapproved of Trump’s federal takeover of the nation’s capital.
“As far as taking issue with the National Guard having a temporary presence to get your city, this city, our nation’s beautiful capital, under control and safe—I didn’t hear any problems from Washington, D.C. residents or or my colleagues on the other side of the aisle when 20,000 national guards came in and surrounded the Capitol Building and prohibited your first amendment right to petition your government with your grievances,” the representative from Colorado said.
“I didn’t see an uprising there. We weren’t happy about the fences. And the hundreds of miles of barbed wire surrounding our nation’s Capitol ... keeping you out of the people’s house. But now they’re here to help and keep you safe, and that’s somehow an issue?”
It doesn’t matter how loud or how confidently Boebert says it. This is a stupid, deceitful misrepresentation of what actually happened on January 6, 2021, and why President Donald Trump called in the National Guard for his military crackdown on D.C.
On January 6, the National Guard was called in because a mob of over a thousand people, including far-right militia groups armed with guns and pipe bombs, stormed the Capitol Building, scaling walls, breaking windows, brutally attacking police officers, and threatening to kill legislators.
Meanwhile, the true catalyst for the National Guard’s recent deployment in D.C. was a former DOGE bro, Edward Coristine, a.k.a. “Big Balls” getting mugged—an event nowhere near as dire or dangerous as the insurrection.
Those two events are nowhere near the same.
Boebert is also exaggerating the scope and scale of the January 6 deployment, as those 20,000-odd troops took almost a month to fully deploy, with only around 1,000 arriving on the date itself, and well after most of the rioting had cleared.
Boebert’s comments drew sharp criticism, and quickly.
“A violent insurrectionist coup attempt where police were mercilessly beaten and politicians were hunted through the Capitol was not ‘petitioning the government,’” one X user wrote in Boebert’s comment section. “Yes, the National Guard was deployed to protect the Capitol from psychopaths who couldn’t handle losing an election.”
This January 6 revisionism has been rampant since Trump returned to office and pardoned virtually every insurrectionist, from average QAnon kooks to violent Oath Keepers. Boebert acting like the January 6 insurrectionists politely knocked on the door of the Capitol and asked to have a nice meeting is just another example of that.