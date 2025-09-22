Trump Majorly Plays Dumb About Tom Homan Bribery Case
Donald Trump was surprisingly tight-lipped about the new allegations against his border czar.
President Donald Trump appeared to feign ignorance over the weekend about shutting down a bribery investigation into White House border czar Tom Homan.
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Trump was asked about a MSNBC report that the Department of Justice had dropped an investigation into Homan, after he was allegedly caught on camera accepting $50,000 in cash payments from undercover FBI agents posing as business executives in return for favorable contracts.
“Did you see the reporting on Tom Homan—” one reporter began.
“No, I haven’t,” Trump interrupted.
The typically verbose Trump kept quiet about the latest allegations against his border czar—and his administration’s role in covering it up.
Homan was allegedly caught accepting payments during a September 2024 meeting with undercover agents in Texas, promising that if Trump won, he could ensure favorable contracts for border enforcement. In recent weeks, Trump appointees at the Department of Justice have reportedly shuttered the investigation into Homan.
In a statement to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed the previous administration’s probe had found “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.” White House deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson claimed it was a “blatantly political investigation” and that Homan was responsible for awarding contracts under the current Trump administration. Homan had previously served as the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first administration.