Trump Is So Close to Getting It With These Strange Comments
Donald Trump couldn’t quite connect his own dots.
Liberals across America suddenly found themselves agreeing with Donald Trump Monday evening.
“We have a lot of stupid people in this country running things,” Trump said during a press conference.
The comment came as a dig at pharmaceutical companies and economists across the country, who Trump claimed were abetting a scheme in which the United States is “subsidizing” the cheaper cost of drugs in other nations. (Fact check: That’s not true.)
But the president’s words nonetheless rattled and surprised Democratic commentators, who were shocked by Trump’s sudden—if limited—self-awareness. Across social media, they applauded Trump for so very nearly chastising his own administration.
“Every so often, like a stuck clock, he says something accurate,” said attorney George Conway, the ex-husband of first-term Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.
“Such self-awareness is commendable,” wrote author Maxwell Black.
“Truer words were never spoken,” commented California State University Fullerton philosophy Professor Amy Coplan. “And irony is now on its third death.
Incredibly, Trump’s verbiage also derides his own appointments, considering that he was the one who instated the people who are currently running things in the U.S. Some X users pointed out that Trump would be the last in line to receive his own backhand, since he’s atop the pyramid of—in his words—“stupid people in this country running things.”
“DONALD BLAMES EVERYTHING ON STUPID PEOPLE RUNNING THIS COUNTRY,” posted a parody account of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. “WE DON’T KNOW WHY HE’S TALKING IN THIRD PERSON AND IN PLURAL, BUT THE FIRST STEP IS ADMITTING THAT YOU ARE THE PROBLEM. BRAVO.”
The rest of Trump’s press conference was a hodgepodge of lies and half-truths in which Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attempted to connect (without providing any evidence) pregnant women’s Tylenol use to rising autism rates, advised that children stop receiving the medical marvel that is the combo MMR vaccine, and claimed that babies should not receive multiple vaccines at the same time on the basis that it’s “too much liquid.”