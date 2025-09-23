Trump Brags About (Incorrect) Poll Numbers and Campaign Merch at U.N.

Trump: "I was very proud to see this morning I have the highest poll numbers I've ever had." pic.twitter.com/8xakEegoDm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025

What polls is the president referring to? He had the worst first 100 days’ approval rating of any president in the last 80 years. As of Tuesday, just over half of Americans disapprove of the overall job Trump is doing. And he’s doing even worse than ever with women, as they disapprove of him at 61 percent. You’d be hard-pressed to find any poll that confirms Trump’s claim, which raises the question: Where is he getting this stuff from? Is his inner circle just lying to keep him happy?

Trump then moved on to the grifting.

“I’m really good at predicting things, ya know? They actually said during the campaign that a hat, the bestselling hat: ‘Trump Was Right About Everything’—and I don’t say that in a braggadocious way,” he said, referring to the hats he often gleefully displays in gift shops and online. “But it’s true. I’ve been right about everything. Everything. And I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail.”