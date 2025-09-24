Jim Jordan Admits Trump’s Jimmy Kimmel Threat Is Straight-Up Coercion

“Congressman, can I just read you something? This is what the president of the United States says, and you tell me whether you think this sounds like coercion or not,” said Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,’” Sorkin continued, quoting Trump. “‘Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them they gave me $16 million. This one sounds even more lucrative.’”

Jordan, in turn, attempted to deflect the criticism, pointing out that Trump’s pressure ultimately was not successful considering Kimmel’s triumphant return to some late-night broadcasters Tuesday night. But the Ohio Republican couldn’t defend the White House from a point blank question.