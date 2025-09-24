Jim Jordan Admits Trump’s Jimmy Kimmel Threat Is Straight-Up Coercion
Not even Representative Jim Jordan could deny the facts.
Donald Trump’s big mouth is starting to bite his allies: Even Ohio Representative Jim Jordan found it difficult to defend the president’s careless remarks regarding his administration’s growing attempts to censor the press.
In an interview with CNBC Wednesday, Jordan conceded that Trump’s language regarding its handling of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was tantamount to coercion.
“Congressman, can I just read you something? This is what the president of the United States says, and you tell me whether you think this sounds like coercion or not,” said Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin.
“‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,’” Sorkin continued, quoting Trump. “‘Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them they gave me $16 million. This one sounds even more lucrative.’”
Jordan, in turn, attempted to deflect the criticism, pointing out that Trump’s pressure ultimately was not successful considering Kimmel’s triumphant return to some late-night broadcasters Tuesday night. But the Ohio Republican couldn’t defend the White House from a point blank question.
“But that does sound like pressure from the government, right? There’s pressure, it may not be successful pressure, but it’s pressure from the government?” pressed Sorkin.
After a pause, Jordan relented: “I guess you could say maybe some.” He quickly clarified that he believed it boiled down to a “business decision.”
Other MAGA allies were less protective of the administration’s recent actions, which involved FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatening government action against any broadcasters that continued to air Kimmel after the comedian made a not untrue remark about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for one, likened Carr’s behavior to a “mafioso,” and recognized that opening the door to federal censorship would only end badly for Trump and his allies.
“I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said; I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz said on his podcast. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said; we’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like’—that will end up bad for conservatives.”