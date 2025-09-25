Not a Single Member of Team Trump Is Popular, Brutal Poll Shows
The results are in—and they’re not good.
The Trump administration has not won over the hearts of America.
Instead, approval ratings among independents for the chief members of the president and his Cabinet have dropped to a two-to-one negative ratio, according to a Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday.
In that bracket, Donald Trump received a 29 percent approval rating, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received a 28 percent approval rating, FBI Director Kash Patel received a 26 percent approval rating, Attorney General Pam Bondi received a 21 percent approval rating, and FCC Chair Brendan Carr received an abysmal 14 percent approval rating.
Their numbers were not much improved when all voters were taken into account. Trump’s total job approval was just 38 percent; Kennedy’s was 33 percent, as was Patel’s; Bondi’s was 30 percent; and just 19 percent of the country approved of the way that Carr is utilizing his office.
In the same poll, nearly eight in 10 voters agreed that the country is in a “political crisis.” The most pressing issue in America, according to the bulk of voters, is “preserving democracy.” Just 24 percent of surveyed Americans said that they were “satisfied” with the way that things are going in the country.
Political violence also took a front seat as a critical issue facing the nation. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, 54 percent of queried voters said that they believed political violence would “worsen” over the next few years. That was opposed to 14 percent of voters who said it would “ease,” and 27 percent who believed that the current level of political violence affecting America would “remain the same.”
Their perspective on America’s political future was similarly bleak. Just 34 percent of the surveyed registered voters believed that it would be possible to lower the temperature of political rhetoric in the country—as opposed to 58 percent who reported that there wasn’t a shot in hell.