Not a Single Member of Team Trump Is Popular, Brutal Poll Shows

“The old societies of Europe are collapsing,” he said, “and the United States is applauding its new Hitler. It’s not listening to its own young people, or its older people who died in the battlefields of Europe, fighting against Hitler and against his criminal ideology. Today, the same thing is being done as Hitler did, building concentration camps for migrants, and it’s stated that migrants are of an inferior race, and they blame them just like Hitler blamed the Jews. They call them drug traffickers and thieves.”

In stressing the need for climate action, Petro said of Trump: “The most powerful man in the world does not believe in science. That is irrationality. And Germany, the country of great philosophers of Kant, Feuerbach, and others, became prey of irrationalism in 1933, and today it’s this country that is becoming irrational. The solution is to stop consuming fossil fuels and to quickly switch to water, wind, hydrogen.”

He also described Trump as “an accomplice to genocide” in Gaza. “This forum,” he said of the U.N., “is a mute witness to a genocide, in a world where we thought that this was something only a legacy of Hitler.”