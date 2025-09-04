MTG Reveals How Trump’s White House Is Bullying Her on Epstein
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene received “a lot of pushback,” she said.
The White House is apparently desperate to get Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to stop pushing for the release of more files on Jeffrey Epstein—but she’s still not blaming Donald Trump.
Speaking on the Real America’s Voice show Bolling! Wednesday night, the Georgia Republican described the White House’s efforts to urge her not to support Representative Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to release all files on the alleged sex trafficker.
“Oh, I got a lot of pushback. I got phone call after phone call last night. They didn’t want me to sign the discharge petition. They want to focus on the oversight investigation,” Greene explained. “They hate Thomas Massie more than they can hate any Democrat, which makes no sense to me. And they don’t want to work with Democrats at all.”
But even as the target of a pressure campaign from the White House, Greene was still loath to blame Trump, and claimed that White House staffers were responsible.
“Eric, you and I both know any president is insulated and in a cone of information based on the people that work directly with him, and I don’t think they’ve informed him on what a big deal this really is,” she said.
Greene condemned a Wednesday statement from a “coward” White House official that had warned Massie’s discharge petition was a “hostile act” against the Trump administration.
“I take very big offense to that, because I put my life and my fortune on the line fighting to get that man elected,” Greene said.
Greene also pushed back gently on Trump’s disturbing dismissal of the survivors’ press conference Wednesday, calling their pleas to release the complete Epstein files a “Democratic hoax that never ends.”
“It’s not a hoax, because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile. That takes away the whole hoax thing. It’s not a hoax. It’s not a lie,” Greene said.
The representative also said she hoped Trump would change his mind, and invite the survivors to the Oval Office. “I want him to be the hero and champion of this issue,” Greene said. “And I want him to fight for these women, because I know him to be a fighter.”
Greene is one of four Republicans supporting Massie’s discharge petition, and the second to offer her own baffling defense of Trump’s inaction. On Wednesday, Representative Nancy Mace claimed Trump was “committed to protecting women and children,” shortly after he had claimed that survivors of sexual abuse were lying.