Republican Governor Orders National Guard Deployed to No Kings Protest
Greg Abbott is ready to have the National Guard confront people expressing their First Amendment right.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott joined his party’s fearmongering about upcoming nationwide “No Kings” protests, promising to use the National Guard to crack down on hypothetical violence at the peaceful demonstration planned for Austin.
“Today, I directed the Dept. of Public Safety and National Guard to surge forces into Austin ahead of an Antifa-linked protest,” Abbott wrote on X Thursday, referring to the No Kings event scheduled for Saturday. “Texas will NOT tolerate chaos.”
“DPS law enforcement personnel, including state troopers, Special Agents, and Texas Rangers, along with Texas National Guard soldiers, will be surged to the Austin area to maintain law and order,” the governor specified in a statement. “This is in addition to the thousands of DPS troopers already stationed throughout the state. These law enforcement officers and soldiers will be supported by aircraft and other tactical assets.”
Abbott also said the homeland security division of the public safety department will be “actively monitoring” the protest and will “investigate any links to known terrorist organizations.”
Texas Democrats have condemned Abbott’s escalation against a demonstration that, notably, names “peaceful, lawful action” as its “core principle.”
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder accused Abbott of “suck[ing] up to Donald Trump,” saying, “We do not need an unnecessary display of force at the expense of taxpayers on a peaceful protest.” Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader Gene Wu said Abbott’s plan to send “armed soldiers to suppress peaceful protests is what kings and dictators do.”
In response—and stark contrast—to the governor’s announcement, Sophia Mirto, one of the No Kings organizers, told a local news outlet: “We hope that any additional law enforcement agencies deployed by the governor will enjoy our event, live music from local Austin artists, and the hard-working Americans who are joining together in solidarity, celebration and to discover more than 50 organizations working together to make Texas a better place to live.
“We are disappointed that the governor is choosing to spend Texans’ tax money on deploying additional resources to police a nonviolent, First Amendment event,” Mirto continued, “when there are so many Texans in need of housing, transportation, health care, quality education and there are still victims of the devastating July 4 flood right here in Central Texas that need the governor to sign an executive order providing aid.”
After the previous No Kings demonstration in Austin in June, which was circus-themed, the mayor applauded its peaceful nature, saying participants “made their voices heard—and did it in the right way.” The Austin Police Department said it was “largely peaceful,” despite a “small number of agitators”—the most noteworthy incident seemingly being a threat of violence made against lawmakers who participated in the protest.
Ahead of the June event, Abbott also deployed state troopers and Texas National Guardsmen “across the state.” But this time, his actions and rhetoric reflect a broader, preposterous GOP campaign to demonize the benign protests as a dangerous antifa- and terrorist-linked rally.