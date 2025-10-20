ICE Spent 700% More on Weapons. What They Bought Will Terrify You.
Donald Trump is arming his masked immigration agents with increasingly lethal weapons.
President Donald Trump is reportedly spending millions more on weapons for his masked militia descending on American cities—who will now have access to “guided missile warheads.”
Independent journalist Judd Legum reported Monday that between Trump’s inauguration and October 18, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased weapons spending by 700 percent compared to the same period last year. In the last nine months, ICE has spent a whopping $71,515,762 on purchases of “small arms, ordnance and ordnance accessories manufacturing.”
“Small arms” include armor, explosives, chemical weapons, pistols, and rifles. “Ordnance and ordnance accessories manufacturing” refers to other materials, such as artillery, barrels, extractors, and mounts.
For comparison, in 2019, ICE spent just $5.7 million on the “small arms” category through October 18, and during Trump’s first administration, the government spent an average of $8.4 million per year.
While most of the spending was on guns and armor, Legum reported that ICE had also purchased “guided missile warheads and explosive components.” So while Trump has backed off selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, it seems he’s more than happy to arm his immigration authorities with lethal projectiles. It’s not immediately clear what part of a good-faith deportation operation would involve localized destruction and murder—but that’s because no such thing exists.
Clearly, Trump has plans to ramp up his federal immigration crackdown, which has gone hand-in-hand with his federal takeover of American cities. In Chicago, federal agents have conducted violent arrests of U.S. citizens and journalists, fired a pepper ball at a faith leader, unleashed tear gas on police, and shot two people, killing a father of two.
While bolstering his private army, Trump is planning to eliminate funding for SNAP benefits—starting four days ago.