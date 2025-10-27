“F***ing Insane”: The Move That Ruined Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump
Jack Smith made one major mistake when bringing his case against Donald Trump.
The fatal flaw in the criminal cases against Donald Trump: credibility.
Ex-special prosecutor Jack Smith’s legal team was expecting to file the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case in the nation’s capital. But in an attempt to play the case by the books, Smith surprised them by opting to file in Florida instead, where the case would have a one in six chance of landing in Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom, reported The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis in their book, Injustice.
“Are you all fucking insane?” David Raskin, a federal prosecutor who had worked on the case, blurted out in a Justice Department hallway at the time, according to the Post.
Smith believed then that filing in Florida could place the case on firmer legal footing, reducing the possibility that the most egregious charges could be overturned down the line. Smith further trusted that even if the case was randomly assigned to Cannon, that they would be able to prove Trump was guilty by sheer volume of evidence.
“I’m not worried about Florida,” Smith told Justice Department officials while presenting his decision.
Instead, once the case was in her hands, Cannon blatantly took steps to drag it out and turn the tide in Trump’s favor.
A year on, the decision to bring the case to Cannon’s doorstep has been interpreted as the case’s death knell. The quest to bring Trump to justice for his alleged crimes disintegrated by election night 2024, by which point the MAGA leader had managed to transform the myriad cases against him into supposed evidence that he was being unfairly prosecuted by a Democratic presidential administration and its DOJ.
Trump has since rejiggered the Justice Department in his image, leveraging its heft to prosecute his own perceived political enemies, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former special counsel James Comey. His next target is California Senator Adam Schiff.
Smith has also become the subject of conservative-centric controversies. Republican lawmakers accused the former special prosecutor earlier this month of spying on them during his investigation of Trump, claiming Smith tapped their phone lines and monitored their phone calls. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley dubbed the right-wing scandal “worse than Watergate.”
Smith and his team have vehemently denied those allegations, clarifying in a letter that they obtained telephone toll records, which only contain information pertaining to incoming and outgoing phone numbers and call duration. They do not contain any details of a call’s contents.
Smith conducted two parallel investigations into Trump, both of which resulted in indictments. They centered on allegations that Trump mishandled and retained classified records after the end of his first presidential term, and his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty on all charges before the charges were dropped altogether after the 2024 election due to Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of a sitting president.