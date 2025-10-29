Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Attorney Accidentally Admits He’s In the Role Illegally

Bill Essayli’s attempt to gloat backfired.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli gestures with one hand while speaking during a press conference
Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

It seems that acting U.S. Attorney Bilal “Bill” Essayli couldn’t care less whether he was illegally appointed by President Donald Trump—or maybe he just didn’t read a judge’s order closely enough.   

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ruled Tuesday night that Essayli had been “unlawfully serving” as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California and was “disqualified” from serving in that role. Essayli was, however, properly appointed as a special attorney and could serve as “First Assistant United States Attorney.”

Essayli took to X soon after to assure his followers that everything would remain the same. 

“For those who didn’t read the entire order, nothing is changing. I continue serving as the top federal prosecutor in the Central District of California. It’s an honor and privilege to serve President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, and I look forward to advancing their agenda for the American People,” he wrote on X, posting a screenshot of the judge’s order. 

Incidentally, the excerpt he shared relayed that he was “never lawfully serving as Acting United States Attorney.”

Journalist Adam Klasfield pointed out the admission on X, adding: “If he’s claiming First Assistant US Attorney is the same thing (it isn’t), he shouldn’t mind identifying himself accurately.”

While the positions are functionally similar, some requests require the signature of the U.S. attorney specifically. 

The Trump administration has attempted to stretch the 120-day limits on interim appointments to avoid embarrassing Senate confirmation votes. Trump’s appointments of Alina Habba in New Jersey and Lindsey Halligan in Virginia have both summoned legal challenges. 

While illegally serving as acting U.S. attorney, Essayli provided cover for the Trump administration’s federal law enforcement crackdown in Los Angeles and pursued dozens of (mostly failed) cases against protesters opposing immigration raids earlier this year. Seabright declined to toss the cases Essayli had been prosecuting because they had been “lawfully signed by other attorneys,” and there was no evidence of due process violations. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump DOJ Punishes Prosecutors for Accurately Describing January 6

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is trying to rewrite history.

A mob of Trump supporters standing in the Capitol rotunda with Trump flags on January 6, 2021.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Two Department of Justice prosecutors were put on leave Wednesday for accurately describing January 6 as “thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters.”

Carlos Valdivia and Samuel White were prosecuting a separate case involving Capitol insurrectionist Taylor Taranto, who was pardoned by President Trump for his participation in the 2021 riots. Taranto faced separate convictions for being found outside former President Obama’s old home in 2023 with two guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a machete.

Valdivia and White only briefly mentioned Taranto’s January 6 involvement in their sentencing memorandum:

On January 6, 2021, thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol while a joint session of Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.… Taranto was accused of participating in the riot in Washington, D.C., by entering the U.S. Capitol Building. After the riot, Taranto returned to his home in the State of Washington, where he promoted conspiracy theories about the events of January 6, 2021.

The two prosecutors were furloughed due to the government shutdown, and told they would be placed on administrative leave when the shutdown ends. They were also locked out of their offices, making them the latest federal employees to be punished for refusing to capitulate to President Trump’s narratives surrounding January 6.

The GOP seems to be allergic to acknowledging that January 6 was as violent, if not more, than any leftist “mob” they’ve spent the last five years fearmongering about. Thousands of people broke into the Capitol building with the intention of harming elected officials so that they could wrongfully install Trump as president. Multiple people died on that day, including rioter Ashley Babbitt, and three officers died in the aftermath.

“If you work for the Trump/Bondi Justice Department and tell the truth, you will be fired,” one X user wrote Wednesday. “Federal judges should take note.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Whines About Trump Being King Instead of Doing His Job

The House speaker waxed wistful about what it would be like if Donald Trump were king.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The speaker of the House is apparently in favor of totalitarian rule, so long as Donald Trump is in charge.

The government has been shut down for more than 27 days now. But instead of working to bridge the partisan gulf and restore critical social services to millions of Americans and paychecks to thousands of federal workers, House Speaker Mike Johnson is still hyperfixated on the nationwide No Kings protest that occurred two weekends ago.

Delivering what he clearly believed was a very clever “gotcha,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday that the country would be better off if Trump were king.

“They had a rally a couple weeks ago, they tried to portray President Trump as a king. We pointed out again, the obvious truth, that if Trump was a king then the government would be open,” Johnson smirked. “He’s been trying to do that.”

Johnson then appealed to low-income Americans with his pro-monarchy pitch, arguing that if Trump had singular authority, then he would have already advanced funding for SNAP benefits, which are set to expire November 1. (A coalition of 22 states sued the Trump administration Tuesday for allegedly withholding federal funds set aside specifically to continue the program through the month of November.)

The lower chamber leader has been complaining about the No Kings protests since before they even took place on October 18, trying every which way to leverage the movement to redirect attention away from his failures at the dais. He has falsely claimed that the peaceful, anti-authoritarian protest series—which produced the largest single-day protest in U.S. history—was actually advocating for violence against political officials.

By and large, the multi-month protest series has advocated for Americans’ First Amendment rights and rejected Trump’s agenda. Signage related to the event has emphasized the fight for democracy and against dictatorships. In the same political vein, No Kings participants have used their enormous visual footprint to fight against Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s unchecked authority, turn out for universal health care, condemn the release of disgraced former Representative George Santos, and raise national awareness on the rise of American fascism.

Meanwhile, Johnson appears to be doing everything in his power to keep the government closed. Week after week, he has sent representatives home instead of bringing them in to try to come up with a solution to the shutdown. When asked Wednesday if he would bring lawmakers back to negotiate government funding past November 1, he described doing so as a “futile exercise.” He then blamed Democrats for refusing to pass a continuing resolution that would strip health care away from millions of Americans.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson Lies to Reporter’s Face About If He’s Seen Protest Video

House Speaker Mike Johnson played dumb about a video he was already asked about days prior.

House Speaker Mike Johnson raises a finger while speaking at a podium
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pretending that he’s never even heard about an ICE agent firing at a faith leader’s face—even though he was first asked about it two weeks ago.

During a press conference Wednesday, Religion News Service’s Jack Jenkins asked Johnson whether an ICE agent shooting a pepper ball at a Presbyterian minister outside of an ICE facility in Chicago had infringed on the faith leader’s freedom of religion.

“I can’t comment on any of those instances. I haven’t seen or heard any of those videos,” Johnson replied.

But the House speaker had already used that line earlier this month. “I’ve not seen [ICE] cross the line yet,” Johnson said when he was first asked about the widely-publicized incident.

Jenkins immediately caught the lie Wednesday. “I asked this question, and you’ll hear me say ‘yes you have’ here—because Johnson was already *directly asked* about one of these instances in one of earlier shutdown press conferences,” he wrote on X.

It’s not clear what’s worse: the idea that Johnson would hear a report about the use of excessive force against a faith leader and never think about it again—or that he actually expects Americans to believe he never heard about it in the first place.

But Johnson wasn’t done. For a guy who won’t comment on a video he claims not to have seen, the Louisiana Republican sure said a lot.

“Religious freedom does not extend and give you the right to get in the face of an ICE officer and assault them, if indeed that was what happened there,” Johnson continued Wednesday.

Crucially, video of the incident shows that the agent was standing on the facility’s roof firing at a clearly unarmed priest standing on the ground. But Johnson is so adamant about the alleged abuse of law enforcement by radical activists that he’s willing to take some creative liberties.

In his daily propaganda press conferences, the House speaker has embraced a sort of strategic blindness when it comes to the misdeeds of Donald Trump’s administration. Johnson even played dumb when asked about a report that ICE had detained scores of U.S. citizens, including children.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Fires Biden-Appointed Team That Could Have Blocked Renovations

Donald Trump cut all members of an independent federal agency tasked with advising on major projects at the White House.

Donald Trump speaks and holds up renderings of his ballroom while sitting in the Oval Office
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for his multiple large-scale construction projects by demolishing the commission that would oversee them.

All six members of the Commission on Fine Arts received an email from the White House presidential personnel office Tuesday night notifying them that they had been terminated, effective immediately, The Washington Post reported.

An official told the Post that Trump planned to replace the members. “We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump’s ‘America First’ policies,” they said.

The official’s statement seems to suggest that Trump is seeking a slate of MAGA commissioners to green-light his every whim, as he attempts to unilaterally transform the nation’s capital into a shrine to his own triumph. The previous commissioners had been appointed to four-year terms by President Joe Biden.

The commission was established by Congress in 1910 to advise the federal government on the art, design, and architectural development of Washington, including major projects at the White House. It’s not clear whether Trump intends to run his plans for a $300 million ballroom or his ridiculous “Arc de Trump” monument past the new commission.

The latest shake-ups come as Trump lays waste to the White House’s East Wing, after promising his grand designs for a space to host diplomats would leave the original building untouched.

It also seems that Trump has allowed his “builder in chief” status to eclipse his actual duties. The president has reportedly become consumed by his large-scale remodeling at the White House, wandering away from his work to survey renovations.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Makes Chilling Threat About Sending Troops to U.S. Cities

Donald Trump claimed he can send in “anyone” he wants.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone during the APEC summit in South Korea
SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s updated strategy toward crime in the United States: doing whatever he wants.

The non-monarch told U.S. troops stationed in Japan Tuesday that he was prepared to send “more than the National Guard” to American cities to safeguard and enforce his immigration agenda—a threat that could apparently involve any branch of America’s armed forces.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea hours later, Trump clarified that he would do whatever is “necessary” to tackle crime, even if that meant ordering the U.S. military onto American soil.

“I would do that if it was necessary, if it was necessary I’d do that, but it hasn’t been necessary,” Trump said on the plane. “We’re doing a great job without that—is necessary. As you know, I’m allowed to do that.

“And I’d be allowed to do whatever I want, but we haven’t chosen to do that,” he continued. “And the courts wouldn’t get involved. Nobody would get involved. And I can send the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. I can send anybody I wanted.”

The president is typically prohibited from leveraging the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement purposes under the Posse Comitatus Act, though one law stands as the major exception to that rule. Trump could use troops to handle domestic issues if he invoked the Insurrection Act, but doing so would require a state of emergency.

The legal loophole has been used by 17 presidents but has not been invoked since 1992, when President George H.W. Bush used it to subdue riots in Los Angeles after the local police force brutalized Rodney King.

In an apparent bid to access the legal grounds, Trump and his associates have tried to fabricate a fictitious bedlam that they claim has taken over Democratic cities.

One such area the president has homed in on is Portland, Oregon, a city better known for Voodoo Doughnuts and cold brew than hellish riots. Late last month, the president ordered the National Guard to the hipster paradise, but his rationale for sending them was not informed by statistics or data—instead, it was because of something he saw on TV.

Other crime stats that have informed his decision to federalize the law enforcement of American cities were completely imagined. When Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard members to Washington in August, he blamed the city’s rising crime data—from 2023. The cherry-picked statistics misrepresented the state of crime in the nation’s capital, which, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department that was touted by Trump’s own FBI, had actually fallen last year by 35 percent.

A month before the presidential election, the Brennan Center for Justice referred to the Posse Comitatus Act as “too flimsy a guardrail” to genuinely protect the nation from a Trump White House, explaining that the principle within the act is protected “more by norms and historical practice” than the law itself. “Unfortunately, we’ve entered an era in which we can no longer rely on tradition to constrain executive action,” Joseph Nunn, a counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, wrote at the time.

Trump has floated the idea of leveraging the Insurrection Act for years, though it has picked up steam since his inauguration.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Ousted Staffer Claims There’s a Coup Against RFK Jr.

A Covid-19 skeptic was fired from the Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., wearing a suit and tie, stands in front of American flags at the White House.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A doctor who played a crucial role in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brash decision to cancel millions of dollars in mRNA vaccine funding was fired this weekend from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Steven J. Hatfill claims that his ouster as a senior adviser is part of a “coup” against Kennedy, adding that he believes that he is the first duck to fall as part of a “coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy” led by the secretary’s current chief of staff, Matt Buckham. Hatfill hasn’t provided any evidence of a coup outside of his contentious ouster, and HHS dismisses his claims.

Hatfill’s hardcore MAHA alignment makes his ouster from RFK Jr.’s staff somewhat of a surprise. A department official told The New York Times that he was asked to resign for wrongly referring to himself as a chief medical officer and “not coordinating policy-making with leadership.” When he refused to resign, he was fired.

“Firing a staff member for cause does not add up to a coup,” the department official told the Times.

Hatfill, a bioweapons expert skeptical of Covid-19 vaccines, told Steve Bannon in an August interview that “it was more dangerous to take a vaccine than it was to contract Covid-19 and be hospitalized with it.” Hatfill also touted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for Covid-19 despite Food and Drug Administration warnings against it.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The Detail That Could Blow Up Trump DOJ’s Entire Letitia James Case

Donald Trump’s team overlooked a small but important detail in James’s mortgage paperwork.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stands in front of multiple microphones outside a courthouse in Norfolk, Virginia
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The MAGA-led legal effort to punish New York Attorney General Letitia James has another glaring hole.

The fragile mortgage fraud indictment against James accuses her of lying about her financial situation in order to get a better loan rate when she purchased a home in Virginia in 2023. Prosecutors’ main gotcha accuses James of violating that loan agreement by renting the property out.

Except she actually was allowed to rent it out, according to legal and real estate experts that spoke Wednesday with Politico, which noted that “the key language in the contract expressly allows renting under certain conditions.”

James is charged with two counts of financial fraud in connection to the Norfolk home. She pleaded not guilty Friday to the federal charges.

The case has been fraught from the beginning: The last attorney tasked with leading the legal effort against James was given the boot in September after his team was unable to find incriminating evidence that she had knowingly committed fraud.

New York’s top cop has become one of Donald Trump’s chief legal adversaries since she bested him in his bank fraud case in 2024. Trump’s revenge began to take form in April, when his administration launched an investigation into James’s personal finances, accusing her of lying on her bank statements in order to obtain better mortgage rates.

At the time, Trump referred to her as a “totally corrupt politician,” a “wacky crook,” and accused James—the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York—of being “racist.”

James has since been a star against Trump’s political retribution tour, as she has repeatedly promised to hold him to account, regardless of his presidential status. Since Trump returned to the White House in January, James has filed dozens of lawsuits against his administration. They range from legal rejections of Trump’s tariffs to fighting his “big, beautiful” budget’s attempt to strip Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood clinics.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Old Man Trump Can’t Even Remember Which Countries He Brought Peace to

Donald Trump, 79, majorly fumbled while bragging.

Donald Trump raises both hands while speaking at a podium during a summit in South Korea
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump forgot about Armenia … again.

Speaking at a CEO lunch Tuesday night during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, Trump touted his efforts as a peacemaker, but didn’t appear to remember whom he’d actually brokered peace deals with.

“We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azerbaijan … if you look at, if you look at.... Just take a look at that one. That was going on for, I think, 38 years,” Trump said.

“The two countries came in, and they were in the White House and they started off here, and they got closer and closer and closer,” Trump said, holding his fists out, before inching them back together.

“After an hour they were hugging each other and peace—it was amazing actually, it was beautiful to see,” he added.

This is at least the fourth time the 79-year-old has appeared to forget Armenia’s name.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month, Trump repeatedly confused Armenia and Albania when speaking about the peace deal, and was subsequently mocked by world leaders. He had already made the same mistake while speaking on Fox News just a week before, and a conservative radio show the previous month.

The president also claimed Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, the local autocrat who had been involved in prior ceasefire agreements, had lauded Trump’s efforts in ending the conflict.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Brags About Record-High Deportations—but There’s One Big Problem

It’s hard to trust the White House’s numbers when it comes to Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise.

Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

You should take the Trump administration’s most recent immigration numbers with a grain of salt. 

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it had deported more than 527,000 people as of Monday, and an additional 1.6 million people had voluntarily self-deported. DHS declared it was a “record-breaking” statistic.   

“This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years,” a statement from DHS read. “In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country.”

But this number is unverifiable, and almost certainly inaccurate, given that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not updated its arrest statistics since January. 

“Has DHS ‘deported’ or ‘removed’ 527,000 ‘illegal aliens’? No. Definitely not. How do we know this, even though DHS has STOPPED publishing the underlying data which would let us verify it (see below)?” wrote Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “There are two main sources of removals/deportations: those carried out by @ICEgov and those carried out by @CBP (usually Border Patrol). As of 8/28/25, ICE had recorded just under 200,000 deportations. By the end of October, that figure is probably closer to 260,000.” 

As Reichlin-Melnick noted, DHS is likely claiming the much higher figure of 527,000  by including people who were turned away at ports of entry for paperwork and visa issues—which is not a deportation. An estimated 147,961 people were turned away in this manner from February to September. 

“The 527,000 figure (which again CANNOT be verified since DHS stopped publishing granular data) is likely only about 50-60% actual ‘deportations,’ not all of which are of ‘illegal aliens,’ and the rest is mostly people with VISAS turned away at ports of entry,” Reichlin-Melnick concluded. 

This posturing from the Trump administration comes as DHS plans to replace multiple ICE agents with Border Patrol agents in an effort to crack down even more brutally in its deportation campaign. Its aggression, desperation, and lack of transparency is what produces violence, not the immigrants it’s going after indiscriminately. 

