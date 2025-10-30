Four Republicans Switch Sides as Senate Votes to End Trump Tariffs
Only four Republican senators were brave enough to join Democrats—but it was enough for the vote to pass.
Four Republican senators were brave enough to join Democrats in a vote Thursday to end Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs. This was the Senate’s third vote this week to end Trump’s tariffs.
Senator Rand Paul, who served as the Republican sponsor for the resolution alongside Democrat Ron Wyden, and Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski joined the 51–47 vote to end Trump’s tariffs on more than 100 countries.
McConnell said in a statement earlier this week that “tariffs make both building and buying in America more expensive.”
“The economic harms of trade wars are not the exception to history, but the rule. And no cross-eyed reading of Reagan will reveal otherwise,” McConnell added, taking a shot at Trump’s meltdown over a Canadian ad of former President Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. “This week, I will vote in favor of resolutions to end emergency tariff authorities.”
The one-page resolution the Senate passed on Thursday ends Trump’s national emergency declaration, which he announced on April 2 to start his global trade war. While this vote sends a message of bipartisan disapproval directly to Trump, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is likely to kill the resolution in the House.