Trump Orders Republicans to Carry Out “Nuclear” Move to End Shutdown
Donald Trump is attempting to make a massive power grab.
Donald Trump has called for an end to the Senate filibuster, effectively ordering Republicans to not only defy the will of their base but also backtrack on longstanding party policy to end the Congressional stalemate.
“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option—Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post Thursday night.
The directive will add monumental pressure on the Senate to find a resolution to the funding blockade, but it’s not clear whether Republicans will bend.
Republican leaders have fought for years to maintain the Senate filibuster, a policy they view as particularly useful as it lends power to the minority party. The upper chamber filibuster requires a bill to gain more than 60 votes in order to advance, an act that rarely happens without bipartisan agreement. Those in favor of the filibuster have argued that the policy encourages compromise. But Republicans have a specific affinity for the unique power as they historically weaponize it to prevent Democrats from enacting sweeping legislative reforms.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune already signaled earlier this month that Republicans would not consider altering the rules to conclude the shutdown, referring to the filibuster as “something that’s been a bulwark against a lot of really bad things happening with the country.”
But with Republicans now controlling every branch of the federal government, Trump expects different results.
“Now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying ‘SHUT DOWN,’” he continued on Truth Social. “If the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it.”
“BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GONE STONE COLD ‘CRAZY,’ THE CHOICE IS CLEAR—INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION,’ GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added in a separate post.
The government has been shut down for more than 30 days as of Friday, making it the second-longest federal closure in U.S. history. It’s only bested by a 35-day shutdown between 2018 and 2019 that occurred during Trump’s first term.