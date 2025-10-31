Chuck Schumer Walks Out Rather Than Say If He’s Voting for Zohran
The Senate minority leader says he’s still talking with Zohran Mamdani, despite the election being just days away.
New York City votes Tuesday for its next mayor, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer still has yet to make a decision on who he’ll pick on his ballot.
The Democratic leader ran away from the press Friday when asked who he intended to cast his ballot for in the upcoming election.
“[Zohran] Mamdani, are you going to vote for him?” asked CNN’s Manu Raju.
“The bottom line is very simple. I have a good relationship with him, and we’re continuing to talk,” said Schumer.
“But the vote is on Tuesday. What are you going to do?” pressed Raju.
But Schumer had already turned his back and walked out of the room.
After a tight Democratic primary (and stunning upset victory) this summer, Mamdani has gained citywide appeal. The Ugandan-born New Yorker is currently leading the mayoral race by double digits, according to three new polls out this week.
An Emerson College poll published Thursday put Mamdani at a 50 percent favorability with likely voters. Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo trailed behind at 25 percent, while the poll estimated that Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa would attract 21 percent. Just five percent of voters remained undecided, according to the Emerson College poll.
Mamdani’s candidacy has proven a pivotal turning point for the Democratic Party, separating out the politicians with a dream for the future against those who don’t. Ultimately, Schumer’s abstention only serves as yet another illustration of how detached Democratic leadership has become from the desires of their base, who apparently—per New York’s anticipated election results—crave drastic change.
Mamdani’s campaign has already collected support from the likes of Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Like Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries waited until the last minute to support the Democratic Socialist. Jeffries extended his backing just last week, too late to make any meaningful difference in the race’s outcome.