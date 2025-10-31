Mike Johnson Panics After Trump Official Calls Out GOP on Shutdown
The House speaker rushed to spin Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’s comments.
At least one Trump administration official can see the forest for the trees when it comes to the reality of the government shutdown.
Much to the chagrin of Republican leadership, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins delivered a rare level-headed missive Friday for Americans struggling with expiring SNAP benefits.
“My message to America is first, the fact that your government is failing you right now,” Rollins told reporters. “That poverty is not red or blue, it is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Doesn’t matter who you voted for or even if you voted. That if you are in a position where you can’t feed your family, and you’re relying on that $187 dollars a month for an average family in the SNAP program, that we have failed you.”
But that was a politically unsavory appeal for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who immediately jumped into recovery mode, attempting to twist Rollins’s words to fit the party message.
“And it’s, um, clarified that when she says, ‘We have failed you,’ she means, ‘We the Democrats,’ OK?” Johnson said.
Rollins is no stranger to the conservative message—she has run conservative think tanks for decades. After Johnson’s quick spin, she then proceeded to refuse to commit to releasing SNAP funds if a judge ordered her to do so.
“We’re looking at all the options,” she told reporters.
The government has been shut down for more than 30 days as of Friday, making it the second-longest federal closure in U.S. history. It’s only bested by a 35-day shutdown between 2018 and 2019 that occurred during Donald Trump’s first term.
After spending weeks singularly blaming Democrats for the stalemate, Trump ordered Republicans late Thursday to “INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION’” by axing the Senate filibuster. The directive adds monumental pressure on Republicans, who have long fought to maintain the filibuster—which grants enormous power to the Senate’s minority—as a trump card during times of Democratic legislative upheaval.
Meanwhile, thousands of federal workers have gone weeks without pay, Affordable Care Act marketplace credits have lapsed in several states, and some 42 million Americans stand to go hungry when SNAP benefits expire on Saturday.