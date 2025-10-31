Pete Hegseth Has Dumbest Defense Yet for Trump Resuming Nuclear Tests

“We need to have a credible nuclear deterrent, that is the baseline of our deterrence. And so having understanding, and resuming testing is a pretty responsible—very responsible way to do that. I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely, if you know what you have and make sure it operates properly,” Hegseth said.

But experts suggest that resuming nuclear testing would shatter global norms, deprioritize disarmament, and grant nations license to test their own weapons.

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly slammed Trump’s explosive directive. “If we did a test and then China decided, ‘OK, I’m going to start testing.’ They’ll start testing their nuclear weapons, then their strategic forces capability gets much better,” the former naval aviator said Thursday. “We have zero to gain. This would be a gift to China.”