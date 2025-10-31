Pete Hegseth Has Dumbest Defense Yet for Trump Resuming Nuclear Tests
The United States has not tested nuclear weapons since the 1990s.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth offered a baffling defense Friday for President Donald Trump’s directive to resume nuclear testing.
Following a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Hegseth said his agency would work with the U.S. Department of Energy on just how they would carry out nuclear weapons testing for the first time in 30 years.
“We need to have a credible nuclear deterrent, that is the baseline of our deterrence. And so having understanding, and resuming testing is a pretty responsible—very responsible way to do that. I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely, if you know what you have and make sure it operates properly,” Hegseth said.
But experts suggest that resuming nuclear testing would shatter global norms, deprioritize disarmament, and grant nations license to test their own weapons.
Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly slammed Trump’s explosive directive. “If we did a test and then China decided, ‘OK, I’m going to start testing.’ They’ll start testing their nuclear weapons, then their strategic forces capability gets much better,” the former naval aviator said Thursday. “We have zero to gain. This would be a gift to China.”
Paul Dean, vice president for policy at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, told Politico that the U.S. could certify its stockpile without expensive weapons testing (each test would cost $140 million). Dean added that it was a risky move “that can be easily misconstrued, generate arms race pressure and rapidly evolve into a crisis.”
Earlier this week, Beth Sanner, former deputy director of national intelligence, told CNN that resuming nuclear testing was a “bad idea” that would benefit other countries more than it would benefit the U.S. Already, Russia has indicated that if other nations resumed nuclear testing, Moscow would follow suit.