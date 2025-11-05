JD Vance’s Half-Brother Suffers Humiliating Loss in Mayoral Race
The voters of Cincinnati roundly rejected Cory Bowman in favor of his Democratic opponent.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval handily defeated Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
Pureval, a Democrat, trounced Cory Bowman, securing an early and humiliating lead over the Republican challenger. An initial vote tally found that Pureval had won 12,694 votes, compared to Bowman’s meager 2,835, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Pureval was first elected to office in 2021.
Vance previously endorsed his half-brother’s campaign ahead of the mayoral primary in May, with just hours left before the polls closed. “He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!” Vance wrote on X.
The vice president made no effort to plug his sibling’s campaign this time around, but posted instead in support of New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.