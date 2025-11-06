Trump Admits on Live TV That He Told CEO to Give Him Piece of Company

Trump to the Novo Nordisk CEO: "Maybe you should give us a piece of the company like I've been asking for." pic.twitter.com/NRunjTD3nv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

Doustdar chuckled, but ignored the president’s suggestion and went on to explain the acquisition. It’s unclear how serious Trump is about asking for a piece of the pharmaceutical giant, but his government has already taken stakes in several American companies including U.S. Steel, Intel, Trilogy Metals, Lithium Americas, and MP Materials.

If not for a patient on Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 medication physically collapsing during the press conference, Trump’s open desire for a piece of Novo Nordisk might have been the headline from the meeting and not the supposed goal of lowering drug prices. The president has repeatedly claimed that he would lower drug prices (often by mathematically impossible amounts) and announced that the government would launch a website to sell prescription drugs directly to the American people.

If Trump decides to go ahead and pursue a piece of Novo Nordisk, he would be under more public pressure to successfully lower the cost of prescriptions. However, his ill-advised tariff policies feeding into his poor handling of the economy might undermine that goal.