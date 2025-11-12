Internet’s Favorite Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, Is Running for Congress
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be facing off against his own nephew in congressional hearings.
Another young face is entering the Democratic arena.
Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of the 35th president, is running to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District. He joins a dozen other Democrats angling to replace outgoing Representative Jerrold Nadler, such as New York State Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, as well as ABC News legal analyst Jami Floyd.
“I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems, I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington, and execute on your behalf,” Schlossberg said in a campaign video posted to TikTok.
His message echoed the winning campaign rhetoric of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who pulled off a historic victory last week by appealing to a broad coalition of demographics that have not traditionally been represented by the Democratic Party.
The 32-year-old, RipStik-ing Kennedy heir has spent the last several years crafting his own brand as a national political commentator, railing against Donald Trump’s policies while introducing Kennedian politics to droves of young voters via social media.
His online presence has marked him as a decidedly new flavor of Democrat, willing to translate traditional party principles to a generation of Americans that no longer identify with old world politesse.
That’s made Schlossberg a critical tool in the Democratic arsenal against the far-right, which has successfully dominated the internet and new media campaigns for more than a decade. In recent months, Schlossberg’s strategy has been embraced by other major Democratic figures attempting their own quirky approach to online politics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schlossberg’s platform has also allowed him to go toe-to-toe with some of America’s biggest politicians, including his worm-brained uncle, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Schlossberg ripped as a “rabid dog” and a “dangerous person.”
“I mean, when he’s not making infomercials for Steak ’n Shake and Coca-Cola, he’s spreading misinformation and lies that are leading to deaths around the country,” Schlossberg told MSNBC. “There’s a measles outbreak in America right now, higher than it’s been in 40 years, as a direct result of what he has done.”
Schlossberg was the first member of his large family to publicly condemn his MAGA relative’s involvement in the Trump administration.
It remains to be seen if Schlossberg is the right combination of old and new to win over Manhattan’s affluent voter base. It will, however, be a massive departure for New York District 12 regardless of which candidate it chooses: Nadler will leave Washington at the end of his current term in 2027, after 35 years in office.