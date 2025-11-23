Yes, Zohran Mamdani Still Thinks Trump Is a Fascist
The two politicians had an amiable meeting—but Mamdani hasn’t shifted.
After his surprisingly warm meeting with President Donald Trump, NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani reiterated that yes, he still believes Trump is a fascist.
During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Kristen Welker pressed Mamdani about the recent event at the White House. By all accounts, the two had gotten along unexpectedly well, and the president had beamed at the press conference afterwards. Trump also posted several photos of the two together on his Truth Social account.
The unexpectedly friendly vibes turned the meeting into somewhat of a public spectacle, and Welker referenced an exchange with a reporter that took place about Mamdani’s previous usage of the term fascist. She asked if he still believed that the president was one.
“That’s something I’ve said in the past and I say it today,” Mamdani said.
“Do you still believe President Trump is a threat to democracy?” Welker followed up later.
“Everything that I’ve said in the past I continue to believe,” Mamdani said. “That’s the thing that I think is important about politics, is we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what brings us to that table.”
Later in the interview, Welker tried again, raising a valid point.
“I think that some of your supporters would be curious to know … you say you stand by your past statements, that yes he’s a threat to the democracy, how do you square working with someone who you still think is a threat to the democracy?”
“I think working for the people of New York City demands that you work with everyone and anyone—and that you always look to find those areas of agreement while not overlooking the places of disagreement,” Mamdani said.
The friendly meeting between two politicians who had insulted each other for months (Trump has called Mamdani “my little communist,” among other things) shocked and irritated Trump’s MAGA base, including far-right activist Laura Loomer, who denounced the event on social media.
While Trump and Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist, disagree on nearly everything, the two seem to have bonded over affordability, and their shared love of New York City.