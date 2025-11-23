“Not Going To Be Intimidated”: Dem Senator Rips Into Trump

Senator Mark Kelly, one of the Democratic lawmakers targeted by President Donald Trump for his role in a video advising military personnel to respect the constitution over the president’s orders, had some strong words for the president.

“[The president] tries to intimidate Congress, he looks at government accountability as a nuisance,” Kelly said, speaking to CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday. “The message he sent a couple days ago was, he declared that loyalty to the constitution was now punishable by death. Those are serious words, coming from the president of the United States. He’s trying to intimidate us. But Margaret, I’m not going to be intimidated.”