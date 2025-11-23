“Not Going To Be Intimidated”: Dem Senator Rips Into Trump
Mark Kelly had some harsh words for Trump on Sunday after the president ramped up his attacks online.
Senator Mark Kelly, one of the Democratic lawmakers targeted by President Donald Trump for his role in a video advising military personnel to respect the constitution over the president’s orders, had some strong words for the president.
“[The president] tries to intimidate Congress, he looks at government accountability as a nuisance,” Kelly said, speaking to CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday. “The message he sent a couple days ago was, he declared that loyalty to the constitution was now punishable by death. Those are serious words, coming from the president of the United States. He’s trying to intimidate us. But Margaret, I’m not going to be intimidated.”
“You’ve just heard Jason Crow, he’s not going to be intimidated either,” Kelly continued. “We both served our country, we swore an oath, all we said was we reiterated, what’s basically the rule of law, which is that members of the military should not, can not, follow illegal orders.”
Kelly is a retired astronaut and Navy veteran, and the other Democrats in the video also had military or intelligence backgrounds.
After the lawmakers released the video last week, the president posted several rage-filled rants about the video, saying that it was seditious, and “punishable by DEATH.”
Almost all of them have received bomb threats after the president’s online attacks.
On Friday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters about Trump’s language and violent rhetoric in the wake of the video.
“It’s not just shocking, it’s not just offensive, it’s bizarre, it is erratic, it’s volatile. I think it indicates a mental state that we should all be questioning right now,” she said.
She continued, saying that the lawmakers had “a very clear message to U.S. service members, which is that you do not have to obey an illegal order, and I think that’s an important message to reiterate, because this administration seems to be increasingly trying to go down that path.”