21 Democrats Call on Congress to Recognize Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
Representative Rashida Tlaib has introduced the resolution, which also acknowledges how much the U.S. helped arm Israel.
On Friday, Rashida Tlaib and 20 other members of Congress put forth a resolution to recognize “the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” something the United States has consistently refused to do even in the face of U.N. evidence.
“Under the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide is committed when one or more categories of underlying acts are committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group as such, namely—(1) killing members of the group; (2) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (3) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (4) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; or (5) forcibly transferring children of the group to another group,” the resolution reads.
It continues: “[T]the overwhelming evidence is clear that the State of Israel has committed acts … within the scope of the Genocide Convention against Palestinians in Gaza, including by—(1) killing members of the group; (2) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (3) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and (4) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.”
The resolution goes on to note that Israel has killed “at least 67,160 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, since October 2023,” and that 83 percent of them were civilians. It also highlights the Israeli military killing at least 250 journalists and at least 543 aid workers from the United Nations, Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.
Israel has wounded at least 169,679 Palestinians in Gaza, “creating the largest cohort of child amputees in modern history,” the resolution continues. It also mentions that 500 schools, every university, 53 cultural sites, and 92 percent of all residential buildings have been destroyed by Israel.
The signees make a point to note that Israel’s genocide has been largely bankrolled by the U.S. government and the American taxpayer, stating that “the United States provided an estimated $21,700,000,000 in military aid to Israel, and during that same period, the White House authorized or notified over $30,000,000,000 in additional new arms sales agreements to be paid for and delivered in future years.”
The resolution also focuses on the genocidal language employed by Israeli leaders, quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Major General Aharon Haliva.
“‘Remember what Amalek did to you. We remember and we fight,’” the resolution said, quoting Netanyahu. “[This is] a reference to the Book of Samuel, in which God tells the Israelites, ‘Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have; do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey’, rhetoric that has since been repeatedly echoed by other government officials.
“‘It does not matter if they are children. I’m not speaking out of revenge. I’m talking about a message for future generations. From time to time, they need a Nakba to feel the cost’, referring to the violent ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and homeland by Zionist militias and the Israeli army during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1947 to 1949,” the resolution read, quoting Haliva.
The tide of public opinion is shifting on Israel perhaps more than ever. But while this resolution is as strong of a statement we’ve gotten from congressional officials since the genocide began, there is little to suggest that this resolution will pass the GOP-controlled House.
Here are the representatives—all Democrats—who signed on anyway:
- Rashida Tlaib—Michigan
- André Carson—Indiana
- Becca Balint—Vermont
- Gregorio Casar—Texas
- Maxwell Frost—Florida
- Maxine Dexter—Oregon
- Chuy Garcia—Illinois
- Al Green—Texas
- Pramila Jayapal—Washington
- Hank Johnson—Georgia
- Ro Khanna—California
- Summer Lee—Pennsylvania
- Jim McGovern—Massachusetts
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—New York
- Ilhan Omar—Minnesota
- Ayana Pressley—Massachusetts
- Mark Pocan—Wisconsin
- Delia Ramirez—Illinois
- Lateefah Simon—California
- Nydia Velázquez—New York
- Bonnie Watson Coleman—New Jersey