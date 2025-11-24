ICE Detains High School Citizen by Smashing Into His Car During Lunch

He was then taken to ICE’s facility in Portland and wasn’t released until just before 7 p.m. that day. According to his brother, Jimenez now faces charges of “interference or obstruction of investigation.”

Unidos Bridging Community, an immigrant rights organization, said that Jimenez was one of four U.S. citizens detained by ICE in the Portland area last week, including two people recording ICE arrests. Hundreds of people in McMinnville came out to protest on Jimenez’s behalf on Saturday, waving signs.

“A 17-year-old minor being abducted in broad daylight—whether people agree with that or not, it’s just unacceptable,” local resident Abraham Mejia, attending his first-ever protest, told TV station KGW. “It hits home, and it makes you feel almost fueled that you need to do something about it, and that’s why I’m here today.”