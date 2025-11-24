ICE Detains High School Citizen by Smashing Into His Car During Lunch
ICE agents violently arrested a high school student on his lunch break—after he told them he’s American.
Federal immigration agents detained a 17-year-old Oregon high school student during his lunch break on Friday by breaking his car window.
Christian Jimenez of Newberg, Oregon, was driving his father’s car at 12:30 p.m. Friday when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopped him off-campus, his older brother Cesar Jimenez told Oregon Live. The young Jimenez told the agents that he was a U.S. citizen, but an officer said, “I don’t care” and told him to “get out of the car” as they broke the car window and arrested him.
He was then taken to ICE’s facility in Portland and wasn’t released until just before 7 p.m. that day. According to his brother, Jimenez now faces charges of “interference or obstruction of investigation.”
Unidos Bridging Community, an immigrant rights organization, said that Jimenez was one of four U.S. citizens detained by ICE in the Portland area last week, including two people recording ICE arrests. Hundreds of people in McMinnville came out to protest on Jimenez’s behalf on Saturday, waving signs.
“A 17-year-old minor being abducted in broad daylight—whether people agree with that or not, it’s just unacceptable,” local resident Abraham Mejia, attending his first-ever protest, told TV station KGW. “It hits home, and it makes you feel almost fueled that you need to do something about it, and that’s why I’m here today.”
Federal agents have been arresting U.S. citizens for months under the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda and lying about it. As of mid-October, at least 170 citizens have been detained, a number that seems to keep growing each day. Until Congress intervenes, these blatant violations of basic rights, perhaps even the Constitution, can only be interrupted by court orders.