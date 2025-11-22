Trump, Loomer Mock MTG After Stunning Resignation Announcement

However, after that barrage of insults, he concluded the post on a positive note: “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Not many Republicans have weighed in yet on Greene’s exit, but one of Trump’s most loyal attack dogs has been predictably rabid: Laura Loomer.

Starting by taking credit for MTG’s resignation (via the now-familiar “Loomered” post), the far-right personality has since accused Greene of getting paid to “screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” of wanting “Trump to chase her,” and of displaying “typical victim female energy.”